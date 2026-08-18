Loki star teases possible Avengers: Doomsday cameo, and it's all to do with the Latverian Witch theory

Could Loki star Sophia Di Martino show up in Avengers: Doomsday as a Latverian Witch? Well, that's what the Sylvie actor seems to be teasing on social media.
On August 17, Martino posted a cryptic close-up image of her painting on Instagram with the caption "Working on something a bit different." One fan commented, "Latverian Witch?" with an orange heart emoji, asking if the orange paint is hinting at the Loki star possibly returning to the MCU as the orange Latverian witch. That might seem like a bit of a reach, but Martino added fuel to the fire and liked the comment.
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel exhibited variations of the Latverian Witch costume in green, red, purple, and orange, all fitted with a golden mask and hardware. Ever since, fans have been trying to work out what role the characters might play in Avengers: Doomsday, and who might be behind the masks. We know that the witches are linked to Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, but the different colours have convinced fans that there is more to the new characters.
Many Marvel fans believe that the witches may be well-known MCU heroes in disguise. As well as Sylvie, fans think a handful of Marvel witches, including Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch and Charlize Theron's Clea, may be making a comeback. Although Sylvie isn't technically a traditional witch like the others mentioned above, the Goddess of Mischief does possess magical abilities much like an enchantress.
As for the colors, it would make sense for Scarlett Witch to wear the red cape, and for Clea to don the purple. Although Sylvie usually wears a green cape, the Loki variant does sport gold headwear, so we could see her donning the orange Doom Witch's golden get-up. Plus, Sylvie's possible involvement isn't that far-fetched, as we already know Tom Hiddleston's Loki will appear in the upcoming Avengers movie.
However, if the theory does prove to be true, what is Sylvie's role in Doomsday? One Marvel fan on Reddit believes that Doom may have "brainwashed" the witches and is using them without their consent. Another replied, "Having her brainwashed and captured would explain why Doom knows about Loki in the first place though, so yeah there's a justification for her being one of the Witches." Marvel has yet to comment on the Witches. But with Doomsday's already stacked cast, what's a few more MCU heroes thrown into the mix?
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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