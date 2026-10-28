A working PS4 dashboard was ported to Roblox alongside games like Undertale – it was quickly taken down, but a new version is already out

In news I can't imagine Sony will be pleased about, the PS4 dashboard – complete with a number of working games – has now been ported to Roblox, and even an apparent takedown hasn't been enough to stop it.
As highlighted by content creator KreekCraft, the "PlayStation Experience" Roblox game offered exactly what its name suggested, with a full boot-up screen and working home menu containing a number of playable games, including Five Nights at Freddy's, Undertale, The Simpsons Hit & Run, and even Roblox itself. Eurogamer reports that it tried the Roblox game's version of Hit & Run, and describes it as mostly identical to the original release.
I'm sure you'll not be surprised to hear that it didn't take long for the PlayStation Experience to get taken down, but the lead of developer Redwing Works isn't backing down so easily. "Welp, I like to be transparent, HATE that the other game got taken down, so we will stand RIGHT behind the line. HERE IS THE GAME!!!!!" the dev, who goes by Robin, writes, sharing what (based on footage online) appears to be a replica of the original PlayStation experience, only this time called "Rostation Experience."
But will the Rostation Experience last any longer than its predecessor? A line in the 'new' game's description appears to make an attempt to throw a safety net under it: "RoStation is an original fan project and isn't affiliated with any console maker." Something tells me that wouldn't stop Sony – or, for that matter, any of the devs behind the games that have been copied into the Roblox project – being upset about its existence, though.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.