Resident Evil's 10-year plan ended with Requiem, but the next 10 may cap off the whole storyline, producer says

Resident Evil series executive producer Jun Takeuchi says the series' overarching storyline could end within the next 10 years.
Speaking to Yahoo Japan (via machine translation), Takeuchi notes that with the upcoming Resident Evil Veronica, he thinks players will understand just how significant the game is to the plot of the series, as opposed to dismissing it as a side story.
This is in part due to some of the altered parts of the story featured in the remake; and while the Resident Evil remakes have generally been changing aspects as they go along, it's in service of eventually combining these remade classics with the most recent games in the series.
Takeuchi notes that even though the series overall plot was very much not planned from the start, and instead expanded as Capcom went along. On top of that, when planning for the Resident Evil 2 remake began, Capcom envisioned a 10-year plan for the storyline, with him teasing that there's a reason behind the order of the remakes – presumably why Capcom skipped to Resident Evil 4 when Code: Veronica and Zero were next in line.
With the release of Resident Evil: Requiem earlier this year, Takeuchi believes the first 10 years of Capcom's plan have come to an end and that, over the next 10 years, the series' conclusion will likely arrive.
However, he teases there will be multiple titles before then at least. Requiem's storyline did deal with an aging Leon and featured Grace Ashcroft as a potential character to carry on the series, so the seeds have definitely been planted. At least, with the story ending, Capcom will finally have to put Jill and Claire in a new game for once… Right?
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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