Obsession director's mysterious new short film to premiere on YouTube just in time for Halloween

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Mama Bear hits YouTube on October 29

Inde Navarrette as Nikki in Obsession
(Image credit: Focus Features)
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Curry Barker has teamed up with Windows to release his next short film just in time for the end of spooky season.

Mama Bear is set to premiere October 29 at 11:30 AM EST on Barker's personal That's a Bad Idea YouTube channel. We don't know the premise or the runtime, but we do know it was written, directed, and edited by Barker and is being "sponsored" by Windows.

The cast includes Jon Lee Richardson as Floyd, Katie Sarife (Annabelle Comes Home) as Lacey, Ericka Kreuz as Ms. Wilson, and Joshua Snyder as a character billed only as 'Doppelgänger."

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MAMA BEAR (Directed by Curry Barker) - YouTube MAMA BEAR (Directed by Curry Barker) - YouTube
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Barker has also wrapped filming on Anything But Ghosts, which is set for a 2027 release, and stars himself and Cooper Tomlinson as a pair of fake paranormal investigators who end up encountering very real ghosts. It's also set in the same universe as Obsession, and has been described as, "if Key and Peele walked into Hereditary." The film is part of Barker's multi-million-dollar deal with Universal, which may or may not include yet another remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

It's worth noting that Tomlinson and Barker have been making comedy videos on the That's a Bad Idea YoutTube channel for the past 10 years, with the last one having been released right around the time that Obsession went mega-viral... and made $523 million against a budget of just $750,000.

Obsession is streaming now on Peacock. Anything But Ghosts is set to hit theaters on May 7, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026 and beyond.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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