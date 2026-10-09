The 5 best Halloween Horror movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max, and more (October 9-15)

Spooky season has officially begun, and what better way to get a head start on celebrating Halloween than by biting into a stack of chilling horror movies available on streaming. Each week until the end of October, we will bring you our best horror movie recommendations from classic haunts to recent hidden gems. The fun part is that each list is themed, and we're kicking it off by paying our respects to the king of horror himself, Stephen King.
In celebration of Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV show hitting Prime Video earlier this week, we will be counting down the best Stephen King horror movie adaptations. It is no secret that King's works have inspired some of the best movies in the genre and have created horror icons such as IT the Clown and bloody Carrie. Who knows, this list may just inspire your 2026 Halloween costume. But with so many titles to choose from, we put our best horror heads together and selected five movies that are sure to put a scream in your Halloween.
Our comprehensive list is designed to be binged in one weekend. But if you are looking for more from the master of fright, head over to our ranking of the best Stephen King adaptations. So what are you waiting for? Grab your snacks and prepare to enter the mind of King.
Available: US/UK Where to watch:HBO Max in the US, Mubi in the UK
There is no better time to dive back into Brian De Palma's 1976 movie Carrie. Stephen King's 1974 novel has been adapted many times over the years, but the '70s flick is the most loyal Carrie adaptation out there. The movie follows social outcast Carrie White, who is severely bullied at school and controlled by her hyper-strict mother at home. But when Carrie is pushed too far, she uses her telekinetic powers to seek revenge on her tormentors. Sissy Spacek portrayal of Carrie is unforgettable, and her piercing eyes shining through the blood dripping down her face is enough to give you nightmares.
Thanks to De Palma's take releasing just two years after King's story hit shelves, the movie puts us right into the setting and era in which the author intended. However, once you're done with the original, click over to Prime Video and stream Mike Flanagan's new Carrie TV show. The series brings Carrie into the modern age, where she not only has to deal with bitchy teenage girl hurling tampons at her head, but her torment continues on social media too. Perhaps the most horrific detail is the fact that bullying seems to have only gotten worse in the 50 years since Carrie was released.
The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick, is one of the best horror movies ever made and while King himself notoriously isn't a fan of it, it's hands down the greatest movie based on all of his works. If you need a quick summary, the film follows Jack Torrance and his family moving to the Overlook Hotel as Jack takes on the role of its caretaker. However, the hotel is haunted by its dark history, and soon Jack's sanity is pushed to the brink, resulting in pure tension and some incredibly scary moments.
Not only is The Shining incredibly unnerving, but it is a masterclass in filmmaking. Every shot of this film is moody and could be a painting, the acting is superb, the set design captures the dreamy and otherworldly feeling of the Overlook Hotel, and on top of all that, there is still an empathetic emotional core with its characters where you want them to survive, and Jack's insanity hits you like an axe shattering a bathroom door. Loads of films have tried to imitate The Shining, but none have succeeded. The film is singular and a must-watch for Halloween season.
The 2017 adaptation of King's novel IT is now on streaming, and it is a great choice for horror fans looking for a spooky flick to watch this season. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film follows a group of young kids (dubbed The Losers' Club) who soon uncover a horrific truth about a hungry monster in their town, disguising itself as a clown called Pennywise. The film does an expert job of showing the psychological terror that Pennywise inflicts on its victims with bone-chilling scenes and some smartly placed jumpscare moments.
Bill Skarsgård really did a phenomenal job in his portrayal as the monster, and it's easy to see why this movie has become a modern classic. I will say, though, that this isn't the only IT-related thing on streaming. The 2019 sequel It Chapter Two is also on HBO Max, and I'll also mention that the 1990 IT miniseries starring Tim Curry as the murderous clown is streaming on HBO Max in the US. However, UK readers can only currently rent the '90s IT series, so keep that in mind before you tuck in for all the Derry carnage.
Available: US/UK Where to watch: HBO Max in the US, MGM+ in the UK
Misery may be one of Stephen King's simpler stories, compared to the one-thousand-page-plus brick of a book IT, but Rob Reiner's 1990 adaptation holds up to any other title on this list. Starring Kathy Bates as the formidable Annie Wilkes, the film finds novelist Paul Sheldon fighting for his life when his car overturns during a blizzard. But lucky for Paul, his number one fan is there to save him and nurse him back to health in her eccentric little home. The only issue is, his saviour Wilkes has a few screws loose, and refuses to let him go until he finishes his book series just the way she wants.
Unlike many crazed stalker movies, Misery doesn't rely on overarching gore or sexploitation (or bunny boiling, for that matter). Bates' unnerving portrayal of Wilkes is enough to put you on the edge of your seat. I don't think I have ever been so stressed out watching someone move a tiny glass animal one inch to the left. Oh, but don't worry, there is one shocking scene that will make you wince. It is no surprise that Bates took home the Oscar for best actress at the 1991 Academy Awards, and the horror genre finally got the attention it deserves. Now, I'm wondering how I can get Flanagan to make a Misery series next.
This one may have slipped under your radar, as Gerald's Game didn't make it to the big screen back in 2017, but was released by Netflix instead. Adapted from King's 1992 novel of the same name, the movie follows Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood as a married couple named Jessie and Gerald, who get away to an isolated cabin for the weekend in the hopes of adding a little bit of spice to their dwindling marriage. But just as Gerald handcuffs his wife to the bed, he drops dead, leaving Jessie trapped in a house far away from any help.
You may be wondering how a movie about a woman, alone, strapped to a bed, can be so terrifying, but Jessie soon starts to experience intense cabin fever, not being able to decipher what is real or what is in her head. The Haunting of Hill House star Gugino's portrayal of Jessie is heartbreaking, as the experience takes her back to some of the darkest stages of her life when she was abused by those in her life who should have protected her. Oh, and on top of all of that, there is also a terrifying figure lurking in the shadows, providing one of the creepiest jump scares in director Mike Flanagan's catalogue.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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