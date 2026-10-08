The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV and more (October 9-11)

Now that spooky season is officially upon us, there's never been a better time to kick back and watch some new streaming hits. Horror maestro Mike Flanagan is starting things off nicely too with a new adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie for Prime Video. Set in the modern day, this reimagines the horror heroine as a teenager struggling in a world of social media. Nothing scarier, right?
Elsewhere, we've got several new TV shows to sink our teeth into as well, including The Last Airbender sequel Avatar: Seven Havens on Paramount Plus. Netflix has also got a brand-new supernatural thriller to keep you hooked with Below.
We've also got two new movies to enjoy as well: John Cena's Mattel action-comedy streaming on Apple TV and Ben Affleck's new thriller hitting Netflix. For more on those and everything you need to know about watching them, read on for our ultimate streaming guide.
The classic tale gets a new spin in Prime Video's Carrie. Created by Mike Flanagan, the new eight-part drama tells the story of Carrie White, a sheltered young girl who has spent most of her life at home with her controlling mother and father. When she ends up at high school, she's thrown to the wolves when she's caught up in a cycle of bullying centered around social media. However, when Carrie is pushed to her limits, she realizes that she might have some powers of her own to fight back with.
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Below
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Netflix
Josh Hartnett might be making headlines for his role in Verity, which has just hit theaters, but he's also got a new Netflix show to enjoy as well. Something's in the water in this chilling new series set in Newfoundland. Hartnett plays a sailor dealing with a mysterious iceberg that's rolled into the nearby waters as sightings of a terrifying monster begin to take over the town. Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton also stars in this limited series, which is a perfect choice if you're up for some scares.
Return to the world of Avatar with new animated series Avatar: Seven Havens. From creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the show is set in the same world as Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. It follows a young Earthbender called Pavi who discovers she is the new Avatar. Searching for answers and trying to come to terms with her powers, she's joined by her long-lost twin Nisha as the pair try to save the Seven Havens.
The first three episodes are available to stream now, with three new episodes releasing each week on Paramount Plus.
Mattel is returning with another feature-length story following the success of Barbie. This time it's Matchbox vehicle toys that are the focal point in the new movie directed by stunt legend Sam Hargrave. It stars John Cena as spy and former soldier Sean Walker, who lands himself in a sticky situation when the CIA thinks he and his friends stole a nuclear weapon.
The connection to Mattel? The group used to play Matchbox toys together. Expect mad stunts in the new Apple TV movie, which also stars Jessica Biel and Teyonah Parris. If you're in the mood for some fun escapism this weekend, look no further.
Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, Animals is a new thriller movie that sees a couple deal with a horrific situation when their son is kidnapped. He plays a LA mayoral candidate in the new film opposite Kerry Washington as his wife. Gillian Anderson's Dayle Burton is the mastermind behind the crime as she blackmails the couple to come up with a ransom payment in time to save their son. Steven Yeun, Ray Fisher, and Adriana Paz all also star in the twisty drama.
If that's not what you're after, here's our guide to the best Netflix movies also available right now.
For what else is coming out this year, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies you need to know about.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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