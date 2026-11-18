The Rings of Power season 3 episode 5 features a beautiful moment between Elrond and his twin brother Elros. In a flashback sequence, Elrond is drawing his mother before he's visited by his brother who reveals to him that he has chosen mortality after being given the choice by the Valar.
Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Rings of Power season 3 episode 5.
He tells him how moved he is by the founding of Númenor and how he plans to become their king. "The Valar promised death would not be a doom but a gift," Elros tells him. When Elrond wonders how his death could be a gift, he replies: "Because whatever comes after it was crafted by that same being who ordained that sunrise would follow sunset."
It's a beautiful scene that sets up Elrond's journey to Númenor with Gil-galad to try and convince them to join the war against Sauron. It's also a moment that has been touching many Lord of the Rings fans too.
"Elros and Elrond was exactly the scene I wanted," wrote one on Reddit, as another added: "What Elros said about death was beautiful." A third added: "Had to pause it for a minute and dry my eyes after that Elrond and Elros scene. Knew it was gonna be good, but it exceeded expectations. Kudos to the writers and to Robert Aramayo!"
The only point of contention seemed to be around the decision to round out Elros' ears. "I’m loving this season so far but the bit with Elros’s ears becoming rounded was a bit weird no? fantastic scene otherwise," wrote another on Reddit.
Speaking about playing both characters, Robert Aramayo explained to GamesRadar+: "What was actually hardest about that scene, I thought, was actually playing Elrond because it was like you had to play a sort of younger, more naive, purer Elrond.
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"I made the choice that at that point, whilst he's been through so much in captivity and all of this stuff, I think there's a real purity to Elrond, and it was even stronger back then. So you have to sort of like, in some ways, you're almost playing two new characters because it's like because with Elves they've lived for so long."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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