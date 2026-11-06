The Rings of Power season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Prime Video?

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Witness Sauron's rise in The Rings of Power season 3

Jamie Campbell Bower as Celeborn in The Rings of Power season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)
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After a multi-year break, The Rings of Power season 3 brings us back to Middle-earth. With Sauron still scheming in Mordor after a five-year time skip, you probably want to watch the premiere as soon as it drops on Prime Video.

Well, you're in luck. Below, we'll clue you in on The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1 release date, as well as its (slightly baffling) release schedule plans throughout November. This is one guide to rule them all, after all.

For more on Middle-earth, we have our interviews with showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay talking about "tragic consequences" for their cast of characters this year.

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The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1 release date and streaming time

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in The Rings of Power season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1 debuts at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern on November 11. That's 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.

The first episode is just the start; November 11 also sees three more episodes launch on Prime Video at the same time, ensuring you have a Return of the King-sized binge ahead of you in Rings of Power season 3's first week

The Rings of Power season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

The Balrog in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Now, this is different. The entirety of The Rings of Power season 3 will be available in November: four on November 11, with two episodes following weekly until the end of the month.

Speaking on the decision to break it up in such a way, co-showrunner Patrick McKay told GamesRadar+, "We love the idea of having the whole thing out before the holidays, with the aspiration that maybe people will binge it together."

The full Rings of Power season 3 release schedule is as follows:

  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1: November 11
  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 2: November 11
  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 3: November 11
  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 4: November 11
  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 5: November 18
  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 6: November 18
  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 7: November 25
  • The Rings of Power season 3, episode 8: November 25

The Rings of Power season 3 episode count

Sauron forging the One Ring in The Rings of Power season 3 trailer

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Much like the first two seasons, The Rings of Power season 3 consists of eight episodes.

Where to watch The Rings of Power season 3?

Robert Aramayo as Elrond in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

All three seasons of The Rings of Power are available exclusively on Prime Video for Amazon Prime subscribers, including those on ad tiers.

Relive the rich history of Middle-earth with our guide on how to watch The Lord of the Rings movies in order.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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