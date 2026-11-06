The Rings of Power season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Prime Video?

Well, you're in luck. Below, we'll clue you in on The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1 release date, as well as its (slightly baffling) release schedule plans throughout November. This is one guide to rule them all, after all.
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1 release date and streaming time
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1 debuts at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern on November 11. That's 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.
The first episode is just the start; November 11 also sees three more episodes launch on Prime Video at the same time, ensuring you have a Return of the King-sized binge ahead of you in Rings of Power season 3's first week
The Rings of Power season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes out?
Now, this is different. The entirety of The Rings of Power season 3 will be available in November: four on November 11, with two episodes following weekly until the end of the month.
Speaking on the decision to break it up in such a way, co-showrunner Patrick McKay told GamesRadar+, "We love the idea of having the whole thing out before the holidays, with the aspiration that maybe people will binge it together."
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The full Rings of Power season 3 release schedule is as follows:
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 1: November 11
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 2: November 11
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 3: November 11
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 4: November 11
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 5: November 18
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 6: November 18
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 7: November 25
The Rings of Power season 3, episode 8: November 25
The Rings of Power season 3 episode count
Much like the first two seasons, The Rings of Power season 3 consists of eight episodes.
Where to watch The Rings of Power season 3?
All three seasons of The Rings of Power are available exclusively on Prime Video for Amazon Prime subscribers, including those on ad tiers.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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