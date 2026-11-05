Rings of Power showrunner says the Prime Video show is "in conversation" with upcoming Lord of the Rings movie The Hunt for Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunner Patrick McKay says The Rings of Power is "in conversation" with the upcoming Lord of the Rings spin-off movie The Hunt for Gollum, even if the show and movie are thousands of years apart.
"There is room in Middle-earth for everybody, and we're fans of those films, and we hope it's great," McKay told ScreenRant. "So many talented artists in so many mediums over 75 years have interpreted this material, painted or drawn it, or put it in a song or made it into a film or an animated film. I think to sit on a shelf with all those other works, we are only too delighted for that to be our fate."
Added McKay: "They're in conversation with one another, yeah."
The Rings of Power takes place during the Second Age, with The Hunt for Gollum taking place thousands of years later during the Third Age. More specifically, The Hunt for Gollum takes place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.
In the story, which can be found in the appendices of the original Lord of the Rings novel, a younger Aragorn pays a visit to Gandalf, who sends him off to find Gollum so they can stop him before he gives information about the One Ring to Sauron. The Rings of Power season 3 sees Sauron in the process of forging the One Ring.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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