"No disc, no buy" protest and PlayStation boycott don't bother Sony, which reports increased playtime and record-high users for September

There's no denying that Sony's killing off PlayStation discs has sparked a lot of backlash. Chants of "no disc, no buy" flooding social media comment sections and streams have been a regular since the move was announced back in August, and a fan-organized boycott known as the PlayStation Blackout (or PSBlackout) also kicked off that month in retaliation to the news.
You'd have expected that to impact Sony's player engagement stats – after all, the whole point of a boycott like that is for the company to see such a worrying decline that it's forced to backtrack on its decision. However, as shown in the company's latest financial earnings results, that's apparently not the case. In fact, its playtime for the last quarter (the three-month period ending on September 30) was up compared to the same period last year, and, more than that, September set a record for monthly active users.
"The number of monthly active users (MAUs) across the PlayStation (PS) platform in September increased 7% compared to the same month of the previous fiscal year to 127 million accounts," chief financial officer Lin Tao explains in comments transcribed by Sony. "That was a record high for September. Total playtime for the quarter increased 4% year-on-year."
This is such a significant improvement, in fact, that Sony reckons it signals an ongoing growth trend. "The year-on-year trend for both metrics improved significantly compared to the first quarter of this fiscal year, which we believe demonstrates that the baseline of engagement is steadily improving," Tao adds.
Looking at the data on monthly active users at the end of each quarter, the latest number is up 2 million from the previous quarter and 8 million from the same quarter last year.
For the "no disc, no buy" crowd, you could argue that they wouldn't necessarily have to buy any games – let alone any digital ones – to keep playing, but an increase in playtime for the quarter certainly doesn't suggest that the PlayStation Blackout had any noticeable impact, and the number of monthly users shows that folks haven't been put off from using the platform, either.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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