Where to buy Hori Ocarina of Time, the hard to find accessory for Nintendo Switch 2

If you want to buy the Hori Ocarina of Time accessory, you'll need two things: patience and speed. That's because the controller-instrument hybrid is going live at random stores before being snapped up. I've had at least one report of it appearing online before being gobbled up as if by the great Lord Jabu-Jabu, for example.

At the time of writing, my top contender for the US is Best Buy. Its listing reads "coming soon," so it'll only be a matter of time before stock appears. As for where to buy the Hori Ocarina of Time in the UK, I'd keep an eye on the Nintendo Store. I've seen it there in other regions, so surely it's only a matter of time before the accessory drops in Britain. As a case in point, Australia has access to it for $59.94 at the Nintendo Store.

If those don't pay off, I've also included a few other options where I'd look. Some of those stores don't have stock yet, but they're pretty reliable for other accessories, so should theoretically get the Hori Ocarina of Time eventually.

No matter what, move quickly. I've already seen the controller pop up and be consumed almost instantly (as was the case with Target), so if you see it available, don't hesitate.

Where to buy Hori Ocarina of Time in the US

$49.99 at Best Buy Check stock at Best Buy

At the time of writing, Best Buy still has a 'coming soon' sticker on its Hori Ocarina of Time accessory. However, that could change before long, so keep a very close eye on this one. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Walmart

I'm not seeing any sign of the Hori Ocarina of Time at Walmart just yet, but if Best Buy has it, I'd be surprised if Walmart didn't get it too. Watch closely just to be on the safe side. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Target

Oh damn, that was fast. I checked Target earlier, and it didn't even have a listing for the Hori Ocarina of Time, and since then it's gone live and sold out. Drop back in on Target later just in case it gets more stock. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Amazon

One of the biggest retailers in the world can, paradoxically, be slow to get specialist gear like this onto shelves... so it's no surprise I can't find the Hori Electric Ocarina of Time there yet. Circle back round later just in case that changes. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at GameStop

I've not yet seen the Hori Ocarina here, but it's a common source of accessories like this, so I'd check in every now and then. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Hori

If in doubt, go to the source. Hori doesn't have stock at the moment, or it hasn't put the listing live yet... which means it could drop at any moment. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Nintendo Store

Annoyingly, the Hori Ocarina of Time has already sold out at the Nintendo Store. This one has been known to get restocked though, so pop back in every now and then just in case. Read more Read less ▼

Where to buy Hori Ocarina of Time in the UK

Check stock at Nintendo Store

I'm not seeing a listing at the official Nintendo Store just yet, but seeing as it's been available at both the US and Australian equivalents, I'd be astounded if it didn't eventually show up here too. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Amazon

I'm not seeing a listing for the Hori Electric Ocarina of Time at Amazon yet, so check back every now and then in case it appears. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Very

Here's another example of how fast you have to be to buy the Hori Ocarina of Time - it's already gone at Very. As with other stores that have blasted through their stock, I'd still keep an eye on this one; the controller could reappear later with restocks or cancellations. It's a slim hope, but better than nothing. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Smyths Toys

Although this is currently reading as 'out of stock' after going live earlier today, I still think it's worth keeping an eye on this one in case of cancellations or new inventory. Read more Read less ▼

Check stock at Hori

According to the official Hori listing, the Ocarina of Time doesn't go live with pre-orders until November 27. I'd watch the page like a hawk just in case. Read more Read less ▼

Hori Electric Ocarina of Time FAQ

When does the Hori Electric Ocarina of Time come out? The Hori Ocarina of Time accessory was slated to launch on November 5, 2026, so it should be available to buy now. However, it isn't necessarily appearing everywhere at the same time; Hori UK is claiming it doesn't hit shelves until November 27, for instance.

What does the Hori Electric Ocarina of Time do? Rather than being an instrument in its own right, the Hori Ocarina of Time is a controller that connects with the Switch 2 and lets you play Ocarina songs in-game with buttons placed where the air holes would be. Because it's an exact match to the ocarina Link is using on-screen, it provides a far more immersive experience.

How does the Hori Ocarina of Time work? Hori's Ocarina of Time accessory lets you play songs in-game by connecting with the Switch 2, and there are two distinct modes: free play lets you press the finger hole buttons and figure out the tune yourself, while auto-play mode allows you to press one of 12 songs when you hit a button.

Hoping to find the Ocarina-themed console? We're tracking Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks live.