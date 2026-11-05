How to get the Shield and Sword in Zelda Ocarina of Time

To get the Sword and Shield in The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is one of the earliest challenges you'll be given on the Switch 2. Link is asked to visit the Deku Tree, but you can't leave the village until you've found a Kokiri Sword and Shield. These are found at different locations around the village, and each requires different steps to be gone through. Below I'll show you got to get both, as well as the challenges that Ocarina places in front of you to sort out.
How to get the Kokiri Sword in Ocarina of Time
The Kokiri Sword – the first weapon you'll get in Ocarina of Time – is found in the Southwest corner of the Kokiri Forest Village, via the tunnel you crawl through in the training ground next to the training dummies (the tunnel's location is shown on the map above).
Once you crawl through, you'll see a chest on top of a high platform with a circular boulder rolling around it. You can make your way around the platform, using alcoves to avoid being crushed by the boulder and let it pass.
At the opposite side of this arena is a ladder. Climb up it, and you'll end up on a platform that allows you to jump down to the one with the chest on. Open the chest, and you'll get the Kokiri Sword!
To get a Deku Shield, you need to head to the shop in the middle of the Village, opposite Link's Treehouse. You can buy a wooden shield from the owner for 40 Rupees.
To get the Rupees, you need to explore the entire village. They're scattered around everywhere, and you'll find everything you need before long. Here's some places to check:
Go into Mido's House in the Northwest (next to the boy trying to lift rocks) and you'll find four chests with Rupees inside.
Lift and throw any interactive plants and rocks to find Rupees beneath them.
Roll into small trees to knock Rupees out of the leaves.
Swim down into the village pond to find Rupees in the Water.
You can find a 5 Rupee gem in the arena around the Sword.
This should comfortably bring you up to what you need to buy your first shield. Keep in mind that the wooden Deku Shield is flammable, and can be destroyed permanentlyif it takes fire damage. If that happens, you can buy more from the village store and replace it, though of course you'll have to pay another 40 Rupees each time. Don't worry – eventually you'll reach a point in Ocarina of Time where you can get non-flammable, metal shields.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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