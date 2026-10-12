Where to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword, the hard-to-find new collectible

I've got good and bad news if you're trying to track down where to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword. First up, the good: it is in stock for US fans. To be precise, you can grab it from Walmart and Entertainment Earth as we speak.
The bad news? Well, stock seems very low and it's sold out almost everywhere else (that includes the UK, where I've not been able to find places to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword at all). In short, I'd move quickly if you want to secure a copy of the collectible for yourself; like many of the best toys when they become the next hot thing, it's snatched up fast when it does poke its head above the parapet.
If you want to buy the Hasbro Master Sword for yourself, here's where I'd check.
Where to buy Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword in the US
On of the more reliable toy retailers out there has just received a new batch of stock for the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword. It's unclear how long this will last, so if Entertainment Earth is your preferred store, get on it fast.
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Amazon Sadly, this ever-reliable mainstay ran out of stock fast for the Hasbro Master Sword. I suspect it'll come back in time though, so check in occasionally just to make sure.
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Hasbro Pulse If in doubt, go to the source! While there's no stock right now, I wouldn't be surprised if it reappeared soon - that's happened before. With that in mind, keep a very close eye on this one.
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Hasbro Pulse This collectible has completely vanished from the manufacturer's store, which has me worried the Hasbro Master Sword is gone for good. Keep an eye on this one though in case stock returns, as that's happened before with other products on Pulse.
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Zavvi Zavvi is normally a great source of collectibles like the Hasbro Master Sword, but I've seen hide nor hair of it here. I wouldn't give up hope though, because it could get more if a fresh wave of stock drops.
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Smyths Toys There's not even a listing here for the Hasbro Master Sword, which makes me think we could get stock at some point in the future. I wouldn't assume that'll happen any time soon, but keep it in your back pocket just in case.
When does the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword come out?
Hasbro's The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword is due to ship by May 1, 2027, so you can expect your copy to land in Spring of next year.
Is the the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword a true replica?
Although Hasbro's The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword is a highly detailed recreation of the weapon as it appears in Tears of the Kingdom, it's not a 1:1 recreation - it's 27 inches rather than the 40 that the sword should be.
Is there an alternative to the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword?
If you want a different Master Sword replica, I'd recommend checking out the incredible Proplica version. It's a to-scale recreation of the weapon as it appears in the more recent games, and it's stunning.
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I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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