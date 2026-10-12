Where to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword, the hard-to-find new collectible

I've got good and bad news if you're trying to track down where to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword. First up, the good: it is in stock for US fans. To be precise, you can grab it from Walmart and Entertainment Earth as we speak.

The bad news? Well, stock seems very low and it's sold out almost everywhere else (that includes the UK, where I've not been able to find places to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword at all). In short, I'd move quickly if you want to secure a copy of the collectible for yourself; like many of the best toys when they become the next hot thing, it's snatched up fast when it does poke its head above the parapet.

If you want to buy the Hasbro Master Sword for yourself, here's where I'd check.

Where to buy Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword in the US

In stock The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: $39.97 at Walmart This is the cheapest I've found the Master Sword for. True, it's only a couple of cents... but it's still a better offer than you'll find elsewhere! Read more Read less ▼

In stock The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: $39.99 at Entertainment Earth On of the more reliable toy retailers out there has just received a new batch of stock for the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword. It's unclear how long this will last, so if Entertainment Earth is your preferred store, get on it fast. Read more Read less ▼

In stock The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: $44.99 at Entertainment Earth This is another reliable source for toys, collectibles, and other merch, but it's charging five bucks more than anywhere else right now. I'd shop elsewhere unless you have no other choice. Read more Read less ▼

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Amazon

Sadly, this ever-reliable mainstay ran out of stock fast for the Hasbro Master Sword. I suspect it'll come back in time though, so check in occasionally just to make sure. Read more Read less ▼

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Hasbro Pulse

If in doubt, go to the source! While there's no stock right now, I wouldn't be surprised if it reappeared soon - that's happened before. With that in mind, keep a very close eye on this one. Read more Read less ▼

Where to buy Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword in the UK

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: at hasbropulse.com The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Hasbro Pulse

This collectible has completely vanished from the manufacturer's store, which has me worried the Hasbro Master Sword is gone for good. Keep an eye on this one though in case stock returns, as that's happened before with other products on Pulse. Read more Read less ▼

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Zavvi

Zavvi is normally a great source of collectibles like the Hasbro Master Sword, but I've seen hide nor hair of it here. I wouldn't give up hope though, because it could get more if a fresh wave of stock drops. Read more Read less ▼

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Smyths Toys

There's not even a listing here for the Hasbro Master Sword, which makes me think we could get stock at some point in the future. I wouldn't assume that'll happen any time soon, but keep it in your back pocket just in case. Read more Read less ▼

Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword FAQ

(Image credit: Hasbro)

When does the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword come out? Hasbro's The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword is due to ship by May 1, 2027, so you can expect your copy to land in Spring of next year.

Is the the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword a true replica? Although Hasbro's The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword is a highly detailed recreation of the weapon as it appears in Tears of the Kingdom, it's not a 1:1 recreation - it's 27 inches rather than the 40 that the sword should be.