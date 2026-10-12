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Where to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword, the hard-to-find new collectible

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It's proving as difficult to track down as the real thing

The Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword on a yellow background with a GamesRadar+ &#039;in stock&#039; badge in the top right-hand corner of the frame
(Image credit: Future)
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I've got good and bad news if you're trying to track down where to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword. First up, the good: it is in stock for US fans. To be precise, you can grab it from Walmart and Entertainment Earth as we speak.

The bad news? Well, stock seems very low and it's sold out almost everywhere else (that includes the UK, where I've not been able to find places to buy the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword at all). In short, I'd move quickly if you want to secure a copy of the collectible for yourself; like many of the best toys when they become the next hot thing, it's snatched up fast when it does poke its head above the parapet.

If you want to buy the Hasbro Master Sword for yourself, here's where I'd check.

Where to buy Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword in the US

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword
In stock
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: $39.97 at Walmart

This is the cheapest I've found the Master Sword for. True, it's only a couple of cents... but it's still a better offer than you'll find elsewhere!

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The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword
In stock
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: $39.99 at Entertainment Earth

On of the more reliable toy retailers out there has just received a new batch of stock for the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword. It's unclear how long this will last, so if Entertainment Earth is your preferred store, get on it fast.

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The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword
In stock
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: $44.99 at Entertainment Earth

This is another reliable source for toys, collectibles, and other merch, but it's charging five bucks more than anywhere else right now. I'd shop elsewhere unless you have no other choice.

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The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Amazon
Sadly, this ever-reliable mainstay ran out of stock fast for the Hasbro Master Sword. I suspect it'll come back in time though, so check in occasionally just to make sure.

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The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Hasbro Pulse

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Hasbro Pulse
If in doubt, go to the source! While there's no stock right now, I wouldn't be surprised if it reappeared soon - that's happened before. With that in mind, keep a very close eye on this one.

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Where to buy Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword in the UK

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Amazon
I'm not able to find a listing for Hasbro's Master Sword in the UK at all, which is frustrating.

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The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword
The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: at hasbropulse.com

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Hasbro Pulse
This collectible has completely vanished from the manufacturer's store, which has me worried the Hasbro Master Sword is gone for good. Keep an eye on this one though in case stock returns, as that's happened before with other products on Pulse.

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The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Zavvi

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Zavvi
Zavvi is normally a great source of collectibles like the Hasbro Master Sword, but I've seen hide nor hair of it here. I wouldn't give up hope though, because it could get more if a fresh wave of stock drops.

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The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Smyths Toys

The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword: Check stock at Smyths Toys
There's not even a listing here for the Hasbro Master Sword, which makes me think we could get stock at some point in the future. I wouldn't assume that'll happen any time soon, but keep it in your back pocket just in case.

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Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword FAQ

The Electronic Master Sword on a dark background

(Image credit: Hasbro)

When does the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword come out?

Hasbro's The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword is due to ship by May 1, 2027, so you can expect your copy to land in Spring of next year.

Is the the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword a true replica?

Although Hasbro's The Legend of Zelda Electronic Master Sword is a highly detailed recreation of the weapon as it appears in Tears of the Kingdom, it's not a 1:1 recreation - it's 27 inches rather than the 40 that the sword should be.

Is there an alternative to the Hasbro Legend of Zelda Master Sword?

If you want a different Master Sword replica, I'd recommend checking out the incredible Proplica version. It's a to-scale recreation of the weapon as it appears in the more recent games, and it's stunning.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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