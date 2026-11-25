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The true box office winner of Dunesday has been predicted by the Nielsen ratings, and it's none other than Avengers: Doomsday.
Per Deadline, NRG (National Research Group, owned by Nielsen) predicts that Doomsday will bring in $270 million at the global box office during its opening weekend. Dune 3 is predicted to bring in $75 million.
This is the highest projection NRG has ever recorded, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day being the second-highest. To date, Avengers: Endgame now holds the record second-highest opening weekend for any movie ever at $357.1M, having been beat out by Spider-Man: Brand New Day's $360 million.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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