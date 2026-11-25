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Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige described Secret Wars – arriving one year after Avengers: Doomsday as a "launching pad for our films in 2028" as they begin "a very new era at that point."
2028 will see Marvel release X-Men, Ghost Rider, and Black Panther 3, but in the here-and-now, Feige (usually a brick wall when it comes to spoilers) is happy to reveal that Secret Wars will be set on Battleworld.
Not familiar with the location? Taking its name from the 1984 and 2015 comics of the same name, Battleworld was first depicted as a planet overseen by the Beyonder for his goal of making several heroes and villains fight.
The 2015 iteration is closer to what we'll likely see in the MCU – a jumbled patchwork planet brought together by Doctor Doom after the collapse of the multiverse. Fragments of different times, realities and locations are all able to co-exist in one space, and is ruled by Doom.
"Secret Wars is different than any other movie we’ve ever made," Feige teased. "Look at the comics. The characters and the settings and the worlds within this singular planet where our movie Secret Wars takes place is the imagination gone wild, which is what’s exciting about it."
"It’s such a major storyline, it needed two movies to tell that story," co-director Joe Russo added. "Doom as a character needs a lot of space, especially when Robert Downey is playing him. So the scale of the story, the emotional scale of the story is so large that it really needed to be a two-parter."
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Feige even went one further, saying the comics Secret Wars is based on (the two Secret Wars events and Jonathan Hickman's 'Time Runs Out') could be used to work out spoilers for the next two MCU crossovers.
"If you wanted spoilers for The Odyssey, you could go read the book. If you want spoilers for Doomsday and Secret Wars, you can go look at the comics. It is very much the same thing that we’re doing, which is the fun of what happens in the culmination of an incursion, multiversal-collapse event, and what Doctor Doom does next," Feige said. "And that very much is what Secret Wars is."
Prior to Secret Wars stepping into Battleworld, Avengers: Doomsday hits UK cinemas on December 16 and US cinemas on December 18.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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