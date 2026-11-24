There is one major team-up shot in the film featuring the Avengers and the X-Men – however, fans seem to think this moment comes closer to the middle of the film, while the true final fight is still under wraps.
"The only shots from the 3rd act (if I were to make an educated guess) are Thor praying and possibly the shot of Kate/Cassie," says another fan.
"The 360 shot could genuinely be in the first hour man the Russos are crazy with this shit," says someone else.
"Like others have stated, the Russos have put shots into trailers that ended up being completely fake or real but a severe misdirection in the trailer compared to what actually happens in the film, so we could be flying blind about the 3rd act, or it's secretly right in our face," points out another person.
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There may be brief moments from the ending hidden in the footage released so far, but it really does seem that anything significant from the last part of the movie has been concealed.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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