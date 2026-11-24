While you're out stealing cars for Moses, the GTA 6 BF Bandito will appear on your list, taking you out to the very rural roads of South Leonard County and the Buckskin Swamp. This GTA 6 heist is slightly harder than the others you might have carried out so far though, as this car will be on the move.
Like all of Moses' targets, the rough location of the BF Bandito is marked on the map, but as you make your way there, you'll pass by some whoopin' and hollerin' country dwellers who are already taking the buggy for a spin. Here's how to get your hands on the GTA 6 Bandito and get paid.
How to get the BF Bandito in GTA 6
The map marker will take you to the rough location of the BF Bandito, where you should keep your eyes and ears open for some locals riding around the swamps on buggies - one of these is the Bandito.
To claim it for yourself, you'll need to stop the Bandito driver, and there are a few ways to do this. If you clock him fast enough, particularly when crossing water, you can simply get in front of him, and he'll stop. Otherwise, you can chase down the Bandito, shooting the driver and his pals. Weirdly, though, when I did this challenge, the driver eventually just stopped and bolted, leaving the buggy free for me to take, though I'm not sure exactly what triggered him to do this. Essentially, just stay close, don't destroy the car by shooting it too much, and it'll be yours in no time.
If you're struggling to find some of the other GTA 6 cars that are ripe for the taking, then check I can also help you nab the Declasse Vamos, as well as Vanessa's cute GTA 6 pink Porsche - I mean, Pfister, which will be live shortly.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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