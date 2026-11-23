The GTA 6 Jet Ski Dog is one of the many crazy characters that Rockstar have packed into Leonida, and if you're left stranded out at sea then he'll come to your aid. Officially named Cool Dog in the game, if he picks you up then you'll be taken for a ride back to his doggy home on one of the idyllic GTA 6 beaches, when you can not only play with his canine pals but there's also a solid amount of cash waiting for you. To find out more, this is how to meet the Jet Ski Dog in GTA 6.
GTA 6 Jet Ski Dog location
Players have reported finding the GTA 6 Jet Ski Dog at various locations, but the key factor seems to be floating out to sea away from the coast and other boats. I went to the area above in Leonida Bay, and as soon as I started swimming away from my boat I could hear Cool Dog approaching. If they don't appear immediately, swim a bit further away and wait, as it can take several minutes before they arrive.
Initially you'll hear barking, followed by music when they get close and pull up. You can hold L2/LT to have a 'conversation' with Cool Dog, but you won't get much of a response. Hit Triangle/Y to climb on Jet Ski Dog's ride, and you'll be whisked away to his home.
When the GTA 6 Jet Ski Dog drops you off at his home, you'll also meet lots of his dog friends. You'll be brought a Mini Football you can throw to play fetch, and there are also Wheee Discs and other items to do the same with the various dogs in the area.
After some play time with the canines, Cool Dog will disturb the branches at the end of the boat, revealing a wallet on the sand. Grab it, as it contains over $1,200 to give your cash balance a nice little boost! Also have a look around the boat for a metal strongbox in the sand, which contains some cool sunglasses to take away with you.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.