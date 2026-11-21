Have you tried robbing a bank or loan store in Vice City, and made off with a duffel bag of marked bills, only to find that Jason and Lucia get covered in pink paint once they've made a successful getaway? If you're sick of this happening to you, then you need to get yourself a Dye-Pack Jammer in GTA 6.
This essential piece of equipment is used to disable the signal transmitted by dye-packs, which are attached to all marked bills from high-end robbery locations across Leonida. You'll know if you're at risk of getting marked – making yourself exceedingly obvious to patrolling cops, at least until you can change your appearance – because you'll hear a sharp beeping noise just before the explosion. It's classicGTA 6.
How to get the Dye-Pack Jammer in GTA 6
You will unlock the GTA 6 Dye-Pack Jammer as part of the main story progression. You'll need to complete Credit Check, which is Chapter 3's 16th mission in GTA 6. You'll collect the equipment from a character named Karim, and it is not missable. This is the only way you can unlock the Dye-Pack Jammer in GTA 6.
Once you've unlocked the Dye-Pack Jammer in the Credit Check mission, you'll now be able to steal Marked Bills from Banks and Payday Loan locations. While it's possible to acquire Marked Bills before this, none of the GTA 6 fence locations will accept them and they will more often than not result in you getting pink dye all over your clothes.
Once you have the Dye-Pack Jammer, you're free to rob who and what you like. And you never need to fear the risk of getting covered in dye ever again. So it's well worth progressing early into Chapter 3 to get this item as soon as you're able to.
Have more questions you want answered? Then visit our GTA 6 Guide and Walkthrough hub for more essentials.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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