Blade Runner 2099 is set 80 years after the events of 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner, but despite the Replicant-filled world undergoing some radical changes in the intervening decades, the Prime Video show's creator turned to Ridley Scott for clarification on a number of canon questions.
Scott, of course, directed Blade Runner and is an executive producer on Blade Runner 2099. So when 2099 showrunner Silka Luisa had questions about the history of the cyberpunk world, there was only one place to turn. "He's such an idol for me. It was like meeting a rock star," Luisa tells GamesRadar+. "He had so much insight into the first film, because so much of it is off-screen your imagination just takes over, but there's a lot of open questions intentionally, right? It's very ambiguous.
"So when I went to go write," Luisa continues. "I realized that the canon is not concrete, and so it's hard to build on top of that foundation when you're not sure if what you're saying is accurate or not. And so, what was really helpful with Ridley was being able to ask him: What I thought this meant – is this correct? What did you think Off-world was? Where did you think the Replicants came from? Tell me about Tyrell; how did you imagine him? I mean, just as a fan, they're the questions you would be dying to have answered. But also from a practical sense, as a writer, I just needed to know. I needed the Bible for our show, and that was Ridley."
This makes sense – Scott is perhaps the only person to have played a major creative role in all three live-action Blade Runner projects, as he was also an executive producer on 2017's Denis Villeneuve-directed Blade Runner 2049. And unlike Star Wars, Game of Thrones, the MCU, and many storytelling sandboxes, there is no one person or group that is the arbiter of canon in the Blade Runner universe. Instead, it's up to the creators of each individual project to forge ahead, which could become a problem when looking back.
It's safe to say, then, that Blade Runner 2099 will have one eye on the past, while looking to the future. Starring Michelle Yeoh as Replicant Olwen, and Hunter Schafer as a human Cora, Blade Runner 2099 is set in the aftermath of a Replicant revolt that saw synthetic humans rise to power and humans subjugated. Bad news for Cora, who must go undercover at the LAPD to win freedom for her and her brother. The final trailer is out now.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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