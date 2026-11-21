A year ago, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept through many an awards show and broke a few records along the way. It was a performance so massive that actor Rich Keeble still can't "quite believe" it.
Speaking to GamesRadar+ ahead of the Golden Joystick Awards 2026, the voice actor behind Monoco and Francois recalls Clair Obscur's trophy sweep "was such a fantastic time" last year. "I mean, I still couldn't quite believe that we were winning so many awards as we were winning them. I remember WhatsApping my wife going, 'Oh, we won the first one. Oh, we won the second one.'"
Even as Clair Obscur picked up award after award, Keeble says he "still wasn't expecting to win Game of the Year" - you know, the biggie. "And a year and a half on from the game coming out, people are still so in love with the game. You know, we 've been doing all these conventions. I went to New York, Rhode Island, Cyprus, did MCM London recently, and just the fans are still so in love with it. And it's just such a wonderful community. So I'm very, very lucky and privileged to be involved in such a game."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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