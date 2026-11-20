Toby Fox has announced that development of Deltarune Chapter 6 is "progressing well" and that it can already be "played from beginning to end." Work is continuing, but those devs who have finished their part on this shorter chapter have moved onto development on Chapter 7.
In the Deltarune fall 2026 newsletter, Fox updates players with development progress on the next two chapters of the game. He calls Chapter 6 a "rather short chapter," but says that he wants to make it "as good as possible" so he "won't be able to rush" work on it. Despite this he claims most of the chapter is "complete" but "undercooked."
"The game is now a structurally complete draft that can be played from the beginning to the end," he explains. "All the maps, events, and battles exist… Much of the game looks complete but some important scenes and details are still undercooked in their presentation." He also explains that some of the optional content is "dragging out," and not yet finished.
Work on Chapter 7 has "only just started," but Fox confirms that those who have finished work on Chapter 6 have already moved onto development of the next one. Despite the fact that work has only just begun on the seventh and final chapter of the episodic RPG, Fox says he has "a lot of confidence" in it.
"Team members who completed their work on Chapter 6 have moved onto Chapter 7 now," he explains. "Unlike every other Chapter, I actually feel like I know what I'm doing this time, so I have a lot of confidence...!"