After years of dominating Netflix's top 10 list, Squid Game finally came to an end last year with its third and final season. But the story may not be over after all, as series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says he might one day return to the franchise.
"As far as I’m concerned, someday I’ll get back to Squid Game," said Hwang at the Doha Film Festival (Variety). "When I have a great idea, I’ll make another one." However, Hwang pointed out that he doesn't actually own Squid Game. "Unfortunately, it’s not mine… Netflix owns the IP, so it’s not my decision how to expand."
Following a desperate man named Seong Gi-hun, who, alongside 455 other players strapped for cash, enters a deadly game to win a hefty prize, the dystopian series quickly became a hit over at Netflix. The first season debuted to a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and the show is still Netflix's most-watched series ever, per Tudum.
The idea for the series came to Hwang when he faced financial troubles of his own. "When I first wrote the script, the beginning point of my creative process was when I was poor," he said. "I didn’t have much money and imagined: What if it was me? Would I enter this kind of competition and try to win the prize? I was so broke in 2009. I was so broke. I only had like $5 in my account."
However, after the huge success of the first season, Hwang said he felt the pressure to make a second and third season just as good. "There was pressure from Netflix," added Hwang, "We were always getting questions: 'Where is Season 2? Season 3?' It was a nightmare.” However, Hwang said he never tries to "make something that people like," adding, "I always try to make what I like to make while at the same time hoping and praying people like what I like to make. If I lose that mindset, I’ll go crazy."
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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