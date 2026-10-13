Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul share tributes to Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte: "I'm in deep despair"

Bryan Cranston has shared a tribute to his on-screen son RJ Mitte following the actor's death aged 34. The Breaking Bad star played Cranston's son, Walter White Jr., on the beloved show.
"I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died," Cranston wrote on Instagram. "I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm."
In a lengthy tribute to the late actor, Cranston went on to praise his work as "a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities" and his philanthropic work. He wrote: "Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head-on with great determination."
"All that promise and potential now is such a loss," Cranston added, before writing: "I’ll miss you, son."
Mitte was best known for his role in Breaking Bad, in which he starred throughout its entire run from 2008 until 2013. He also starred in Switched at Birth, The Oak Room, and Triumph, as well as being an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and the founder of the Mitte Foundation.
Cranston is one of many of Mitte's Breaking Bad co-stars who have shared tributes. Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed. And to whoever happens to be reading this, please know you are loved, and you are not alone. Always remember that."
Hank Schrader star Dean Norris added to the publication: "Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed."
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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