Black Friday retro deals are storming the shelves this year, with a renewed focus on physical media, retro gaming, and analog entertainment driving classic brands' prices down. Whether you're hunting for that beginner-friendly film camera, a set of simple wired headphones, or a set of buttons for your favorite retro romps, we've got you covered.
We're scouring the shelves for all the biggest Black Friday retro deals on everything from the best retro handhelds to this year's biggest physical media releases. With bundle-buy deals on Vinyl and CDs across the US and UK, Blu-Rays seeing some of their lowest prices of the year, and '90s retro tech lining the shelves this year there's plenty to choose from.
We're steering clear of the trend-grabs, though. Nostalgia is big in 2026, and that means you'll see a number of cheaper brands jumping on the bandwagon, churning out tat that won't make the cut. While some lesser known brands produce excellent gadgets at budget-friendly price tags, we're keeping to the tech you can trust this Black Friday.
You'll find all our top picks from the days ahead of official Black Friday retro deals just below, but we're sticking with this one through the entire sale. You'll find all the treasure we find along the way live further down the page.
I've been covering Black Friday deals for over seven years now, starting out as a Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. When I'm not buying broken PSPs with the promise I'll get round to fixing them up one day, I'm building a Spotify-less library of CDs and vinyl and working my way up to a streaming-free movie and TV collection.
The Kodak Ektar is one of my favorite modern-day nostalgia gadgets. The 35mm half-frame camera is a simple point-and-shoot to wet the whistle of any budding film photographers out there, and it's currently down to its lowest price yet. Amazon's Black Friday retro deals have us down at $50.99 for the first time this week.
After a set of no-fuss wired headphones that won't break the bank? Our sister site TechRadar rates these as the best budget-friendly cups available and they're down to a new record-low this Black Friday. The Austrian Audio Hi-X20s are available for $110.13 where we've previously only ever seen them at $125.
Turn your phone into a nifty Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulator with this pocket-friendly mobile controller. The GameSir Pocket Taco has delighted in our own testing, and now it's down to its best price yet. We've only seen this one hitting $29.99 in sales in the past, but the 2026 release is shaving an extra $4 off its final price for Black Friday.
Quarter Arcades' Bubble Bobble machine is down to its best price of the year in this week's Black Friday retro deals at Amazon. The 1/4-scale arcade machine has been spotted at around $130 in the past, but that price hasn't been around since 2022. In the last 12 months, this is as good as it's been.
Building up a Blu-Ray collection of 4K greats? Back to the Future's 40th Anniversary 4K trilogy is on its way down the price scale this week. While it was never a particularly expensive collection, you'll find the $29.99 release available for a few bucks off this Black Friday. That 17% discount takes us down to a near-record-low $24.99, this one's only ever been 49 cents cheaper in the past.
The GuliKit Elves 2 Pro is one of our favorite retro gamepads, and it's dipping its toe in Black Friday deals this week. With 40% off the $49.99 MSRP we're down to $29.99 on this Hall effect pad, but we have seen other listings with a $26.99 sales price in the past. What's a few bucks? Well, $30 is still a worthwhile rate if you're in the market for a mobile / Switch / PC controller with that nostalgic flair - if you're after a true record-low, though, there's still a little wiggle room.
The Elves 2 Pro scored 4.5/5 stars in our review, with a sturdy build quality, tactile clackers, and a reliable battery life. There's a bunch on onboard features to tinker with here, whether you're bringing that old-style control feel to modern titles or you're kitting out a retro setup. Its Bluetooth-only setup makes for a few headaches, and those flat-sided ergonomics take their toll but overall this is an easy recommendation from us.
Keep an eye on this Kodak instant photo printer as well
I hear you, you want the feeling of your photos in your hands, but don't want to wait for film development or source obscure, expensive canisters. That's where more modern gadgets like the Kodak Step Instant photo printer come in. They connect to your phone, ready to pump out your pics as soon as you snap them. They're not cheap, though.
This model starts life at $79.99, though it's currently on sale for $67.99 in Amazon's current Black Friday retro deals. That's not quite good enough for us. That's the cheapest it's been in a couple of years, but if you're after a record-low price you'll need to watch a little longer here. We could see a return to 2024's $59.49 record-low if we're lucky.
I was hunting for the perfect low-cost digital audio player to load my CD collection into in a desperate bid to escape Spotify earlier in the year and all signs pointed to HiBy. The selection of DAPs (Digital Audio Players, essentially the mp3 players of old with the bandwidth for higher quality file types) is readily available at Amazon and regularly praised for its value and stability across a range of different listening styles.
There's just one problem. I'm not seeing any of my favorites listed in official Black Friday retro deals just yet. That could change when the clock strikes midnight on Friday, but for now the best I can find is this $65.55 coupon price on the HiBy R1.
The 1MORE Triple Drivers have had a place in our hearts for a long time now, and these wired buds have held their own across the rest of the market as well. With surprisingly powerful bass for a set of in-ear buds, they're ready to take on your DAP (though you'll need a converter for mobile use looking at that 3.5mm connection).
At $55.99, Amazon has these buds 20% off in this week's Black Friday retro deals. That leaves us $14 below the $69.99 MSRP, and a few bucks off record-low. We haven't seen them cheaper since August 2021, though, so this deal's been a long time coming.
What's included in Rough Trade's 2 for $50 on vinyl?
Just how good is this sale? There are a few staples you might be missing from your collection included; Fleetwood Mac's Rumors is at the top of listings, but you'll also find Prince, Joni Mitchell, The Smiths, and David Bowie getting amongst it. There aren't too many new releases included here - this sale is best for those looking to plug some holes or pick up the classics this Black Friday.
Let's start with a super easy retro accessory for your phone
The GameSir Pocket Taco has been glued to my iPhone since the day it arrived through the door. Having read up on our review, I decided to try the physical clackers for myself - and after slotting in my phone and hooking everything up to the Delta app I was away.
This is a Bluetooth connection, so there's no need to worry about USB-C placement, and it's fully compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It gives you enough controls to comfortably see you through Game Boy and GBA titles on the go, with bumpers to the rear for extra controls as well.
At $25.99, the GameSir Pocket Taco is down to its lowest price yet. The $34.99 2026 release has seen prices drop to $29.99 in previous offers, but this is the first time we've seen that extra $4 off at the end.