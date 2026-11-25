The fastest cars in GTA 6 tend to be incredibly expensive, but you can actually get some for free if you're strategic and know where to look. The fastest car is the Thrax Truffade owned by Andrew Node, a modified version of the standard supercar, but there's other options out there that are a little more reliable. Below I'll lay out all the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto 6 and how you can get them for yourself.
All the fastest cars in GTA 6
The top 5 fastest cars in GTA 6 are as follows:
Andrew Node’s Thrax Truffade
Progen Honeycomb Emerus
Progen Black Widow Emerus
Progen Seaspray Emerus
Thrax Truffade
Keep in mind that there's basically no real speed difference between the Progen Emerus GTA 6 cars, they all come in joint equal for the silver medal, and the only real variation is how they look for the most part.
How to get Andrew Node's Thrax Truffade, the fastest car in GTA 6
To get the fastest car in GTA 6 you need to get Andrew Node’s Thrax Truffade, a modified version of the standard Truffade that goes even faster. You can get this one for free at any point in the game by doing a certain glitch, though keep in mind that it's much easier after you've obtained the Key Cloner in GTA 6.
To get it, go to the building on Starfish Island laid out above. There'll be a pair of garage doors on its West side.
Get the car in the driveway (or one you manage to bring in yourself) and wedge it against the doors at a diagonal angle.
Walk into that gap and crouch and open your phone simultaneously. Move around until you find the sweet spot where you glitch onto the other side of the garage doors. Inside is Andrew Node's Thrax Truffade!
Open the garage doors from the inside panel, get in the car, and drive away before security moves in to stop you!
Andrew Node's Thrax Truffade is actually unregistered, meaning you can add it to your list of GTA 6 Personal Vehicles at any point. Though it will cost you $70,000 to do so, so make sure you've either built up your personal wealth, or have a garage to keep it in until that point.
You can find the Honeycomb Emerus in Vice City, in a parking lot outside a dealership and car rental spot across from the Hospital. This one is very easy to access – it's basically just outside – but it does require a Key Cloner, and it has Advanced Security and Trackers. This is something you can't really make best use of until the mid-to-late game.
This one is found inside a shipping container at the location in the Vice City County Dockyard. Keep in mind that not only is it illegal for you to be here, you'll need to have unlocked the cut-off tool in GTA 6.
However, if you can reach the area, use Focus mode to identify the one shipping container you can open, evade or KO the nearby security, and use the cut-off tool to get inside. This car is actually unlocked and deactivated – though registering it will cost you $29,900. You'll also need to quickly drive it out of the dockyard to avoid getting arrested and shot to pieces.
You can find the Seaspray inside a garage in Northwest Capri. You can unlock the garage with the Snap Gun in GTA 6, and again, it has all the most advanced car security features. Still, it's very easy to physically get to the car, to one to consider.
The baseline Thrax Truffade is usually found on the back of a trailer at the entrance to the Boone Raceway in Southwest Hamlet, just outside of the entrance. Like the Seaspray and Honeycomb, it's dripping with security features, so you won't be able to keep it until the later stages of the game.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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