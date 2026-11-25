Mega Crit describes patch v0.114.0 as "mostly Fool-centric," and for good reason – the section covering their changes makes up the vast majority of the patch notes. Not all the changes are nerfs, mind you – a new card has been added called Optimism, which lets you "exhaust ALL Sadness in your Hand. Draw 1 card for each card Exhausted."
Some cards have also been reworked – Arrow Stab, for example, now deals more damage and will see you "gain 6(8) Aim," but no longer has the previous extra effect: "If you have an Arrow, put a card that can Shoot from your Discard Pile into your Hand."
But, yes, there are rather a lot of nerfs, too. In fact, by my count, 20 of The Fool's cards have been nerfed – though I should point out that Cho Ready has been listed twice with slightly different changes, so it's not entirely clear what's going on there. Otherwise, though, nerfs include damage being decreased for Violent Chord, Wah Hammer, Repeat Shot, and The Tower, and block gain being reduced for Lullaby, Song Path, Cho Firm, Wah Cho Ki, and Cho Ready – though again, it's not clear by quite how much for the latter due to that apparent typo.
As you might expect, responses have been… mixed. Some are on board, with one comment on Reddit reading: "A lot of valid changes to Fool. A lot of those cards were really strong, and the nerfs make sense. Make some cards a lot less of an instant grab in every situation, buffed a few of the underperformers. Sad to see some of them, like Cho Ready is taking a big hit, but it was already so strong it's probably for the best."
Meanwhile, one player on Twitter reckons Mega Crit "might've gone a little overboard here," saying: "Fool was a glass cannon, and now she's just an inconsistent hodgepodge. Most of these changes just acknowledge overall power while sacrificing design and synergy. Why nerf the Tarots too? They're inconsistent as is."
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Being in the beta branch, of course, there's still every chance that The Fool will face even more significant tweaks yet – and it's not like they can't be nerfed or buffed further when they arrive in the main branch. Either way, though, major changes were to be expected.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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