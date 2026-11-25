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Simon Pegg voices the Balrog in The Rings of Power season 3 episode 7, bringing the iconic creature to life. His climactic scene comes opposite Sauron, who comes to ask him the secrets of forging the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom and surviving.
Pegg actually came on set to film the sequence with Charlie Vickers, according to the episode's director Stefan Schwartz, which added another layer to the sequence. Despite being told they wouldn't get to his bit until after lunch, Schwartz says Pegg turned up in the morning, and during every break in filming they'd speak through the history of the Balrog.
Then during the sequence with Sauron, Pegg was present on set with a microphone, speaking the Balrog's lines. "Charlie had to look at this big light on the crane that was moving around where the Balrog was going to go," Schwartz explains. "So Charlie was looking there, but Simon was actually working with him, and we could rehearse it and play it in different ways."
He adds: "It was really nice to have him there on set, and all of it was played opposite him. And in fact, towards the end, for their tête-à-tête, Simon was right there, and it really felt they were definitely acting with each other rather than in a vacuum, which could so easily happen."
Bringing the Balrog visually to the screen was another challenge for the director too. "The tricky thing with the Balrog was we don't ever see the Balrog very much in anything before, and it needs to express emotion and anger and coolness," he explains.
"We worked out that the Balrog would have these different colors. It would be a cooler color, then it would warm up as it got angry or as it was getting emotional, and then start really flaming when it was angry."
The final result is impressive, and the flaming monster is a real highlight of episode 7. For more of a deep dive into the iconic crafting of the One Ring, check out what the director had to say about the "pressure" of bringing it to the screen.
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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