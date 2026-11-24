The Rings of Power could have looked very different, according to David Fincher. The Fight Club director says he was approached about becoming the showrunner of the Lord of the Rings prequel.
Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, he opened up about navigating interests from streaming services when working creatively, speaking about working on Mindhunter and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth at Netflix, when he revealed he was also offered The Lord of the Rings show as well.
The Social Network director explained: "I got offered, what is The Lord of the Rings thing at Amazon?" Horowitz replied, "Oh, Rings of Power?" before Fincher revealed: "Oh I got offered that." When quizzed about whether he was approached to just be a director, he explained it was an offer to "showrun" the series.
"This is before it went to Amazon, and I was like, 'No way', that is an extension of a corporate interest," Fincher continued. "I look at James Gunn and I think, you know, those are bigger balls that I have. I would not want to take on DC and all of its dysfunction." Fincher also revealed in the chat that he had long talks with Kathleen Kennedy about taking on Star Wars too.
It's not clear at what point Fincher was offered the chance to work on what would become The Rings of Power, but given he says it was before it went to Amazon, he was likely involved when the Tolkien Estate was looking at shipping out the television rights for The Lord of the Rings in 2017.
It's reported that Netflix and HBO pitched for this with ideas including a remake of the original trilogy and an Aragorn and Gandalf series. It's possible that Fincher was approached for one of these, but it seems he was out of the conversation before Amazon invited pitches themselves for a new story.
Amazon met with the Russo brothers and several other writers before they eventually handed the show to JD Payne and Patrick McKay who are the showrunners of the series today.
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I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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