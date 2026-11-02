Rings of Power showrunners say it "hits its stride" in season 3 despite divisive fan response: "We're getting more confident in our storytelling"

The Rings of Power showrunner Patrick McKay has reflected on the divisive fan opinion to the first two seasons – and how the Lord of the Rings show is finding its feet more and more in season 3.
"We would be bad at our job if we didn't care somewhat what people think of it, but that doesn't mean that they're suddenly in charge," McKay told SFX magazine in the latest issue.
"We listen to what people say, and we want people to love it, but we are our hardest, harshest critics. What's working and what's not working, we're going to learn from. We're getting more confident in our storytelling, and in season three, we feel like the show has hit its stride."
One of the most expensive series ever made, Rings of Power dives into Middle-earth's Second Age to chart Sauron's rise to power.
The first two seasons were well received by critics (84 and 85% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes), but didn't always strike a chord with fans – with some suggesting it strayed too far from the spirit of J.R.R. Tolkien's works. The upcoming "orc with an arc" might not convince them, but the new trailer has plenty of Middle-earth mainstays, including Sauron going toe-to-toe with the Balrog.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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