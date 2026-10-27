Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator has noticed the tide is turning against season 1 vs. "superior" season 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator Bartosz Sztybor has noticed a sudden shift in opinion when fans compare the first and second seasons of the Netflix anime series.
"I'm happy all of you discuss which season is better," Sztybor wrote on Twitter. "There were (still are) disappointed voices that S2 is not S1, but I see now more people saying S2 is superior and S1 was meh."
Sztybor added, "Remember – S2 wouldn't exist without S1, but also S2 completes S1. Like Capri & D, Lucy & David."
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners currently sits at a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for its first season, with season 2 lagging behind with an 80% score and a noticeable dip in audience votes.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' first season followed the exploits of up-and-coming netrunner David Martinez as he carved out his own legacy in the streets amid a backdrop of criminals and corpos who wanted him dead.
The second season, a separate story set after the events of the first season, revolved around four protagonists – D., Talia, Weak, and Roman – as they navigated the dangers of Night City after an AI weapon is brought into the world.
The first two seasons even carried some connective narrative tissue, most notably the repeated mentions of David Martinez in season 2.
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Sztybor even confirmed to GamesRadar+ that the two seasons could be viewed as one whole, with each "in constant dialogue" with the other.
"I remember while writing season 1, I had a thought: 'What if David made it? What if he didn't die?' He will become this celebrity Edgerunner in a few years," Sztybor said. "But then I thought, okay, he's a flawed character and tragic persona – it wouldn't end well for him. That's why the character of Weak is in Edgerunners season 2… I wanted to create something that will be in constant dialogue with Edgerunners season 1."
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now streaming on Netflix.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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