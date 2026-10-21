Is D. dead or alive? Cyberpunk: Edgerunners creator tortures us by revealing he "knows what happens next"

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No definitive answer, but the truth is out there

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)
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True to form, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 crushed its audience and left us all collectively asking, 'What's next?'

But instead of Lucy going to the moon (as was the case in season 1's heartbreaking ending), the second season – which followed a new set of characters around Night City – wrapped up with something a little more ambiguous.

Spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follow.

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In the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending, D. (real name David) once again merges the two 'halves' of AI entity Capri in his own neural chip.

Faced with legions of Arasaka soldiers and the threat of Militech on the way, he decides to seemingly go out in a blaze of glory. First, he handily destroys the first wave of hostiles heading his way in the Badlands before taking off for a shimmering star in the sky at Capri's request.

While his story comes full circle (he has regained his smile in the last tape he sends Roman, after all), D.'s fate is left decidedly ambiguous.

To make matters worse, we asked creator Bartosz Sztybor if he mapped out what comes after, especially knowing that fans would likely deliberate his creative decision for years to come.

His response to us? "I know what happened next after season one, and I know what happens next after season two."

Seeing as how we've never picked up with season 1's characters, it doesn't bode well for those hoping to see D. again. But the story lives on in Sztybor's mind. So maybe we just wait for neural chips to be invented and find out ourselves?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

For more, we have a complete guide to the new anime dropping as part of a packed fall season.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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