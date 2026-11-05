CD Projekt Red designed one Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 character internally and expected Studio Trigger to turn it down for a "more anime" look

That is a far cry not only from most female designs in Edgerunners – compare and contrast with Rebecca and Talia, for example – but also the chromed-up citizens of Night City as a whole.
"I was actually really surprised when Studio Trigger accepted Avida's design right off the bat," executive producer Saya Elder said. "They were like, 'Yes, we are going to go with this character design.' "
Elder continued, "I really did love the character design when it first came out, but I thought that she would come out looking a lot more typical anime style, but it wasn't. They accepted our proposal off the bat and I was like, yes! I love Avida's blue lipstick. She looks sick and I'm so happy."
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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