CD Projekt Red designed one Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 character internally and expected Studio Trigger to turn it down for a "more anime" look

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Avida's design stayed the same

Avida in a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners music video
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red/Studio Trigger)
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CD Projekt Red has revealed its surprise at the animation studio behind Cyberpunk: Edgerunners immediately approving an internal character design instead of asking for something more "anime."

As revealed on an AnsweRED stream, the character of Avida – once King's old flame – was one of only a handful of characters designed in-house at CD Projekt Red.

The design, perhaps more unconventional than most in the anime space, depicted Avida as a tall, broad-shouldered, suit-wearing woman, one who prioritized comfort over fashion.

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That is a far cry not only from most female designs in Edgerunners – compare and contrast with Rebecca and Talia, for example – but also the chromed-up citizens of Night City as a whole.

"I was actually really surprised when Studio Trigger accepted Avida's design right off the bat," executive producer Saya Elder said. "They were like, 'Yes, we are going to go with this character design.' "

Elder continued, "I really did love the character design when it first came out, but I thought that she would come out looking a lot more typical anime style, but it wasn't. They accepted our proposal off the bat and I was like, yes! I love Avida's blue lipstick. She looks sick and I'm so happy."

The CD Projekt Red team had also previously revealed how they had to turn down a Studio Trigger request to raze Night City to the ground. Probably for the best – especially if you're looking forward to that Cyberpunk sequel.

Those who still have unfinished business on Cyberpunk 2077 will be pleased to know there's now a new 2.5 update, complete with nods and references to the Edgerunners 2 crew.

For a larger look at what else is on our screens, we have a complete guide to fall's new anime releases.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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