Death Stranding anime is post-Death Stranding 1 and arrives in 2027 with the most Kojima tagline imaginable

Details of the Death Stranding anime have been officially unveiled – including an incredible five-word tease that only Hideo Kojima could have dreamed up.
Titled Death Stranding Isolations, the series will arrive on Disney Plus and Hulu in 2027.
The anime is also confirmed to be set between Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2, with our protagonist – a young girl – navigating a North America now reconnected by the tireless work of Sam Porter Bridges.
The synopsis reads, "The Death Stranding – a catastrophic series of explosions caused when the dead crept into our world and collided with the living. In the wake of this cataclysm, many were forced to live in absolute isolation – among them, a young girl. Although this lonely existence was forced upon her, she soon grows to prefer solitude, eschewing all opportunities for real human connection and allowing herself to be strung along by fate."
Bundled with that premise is a bizarre tagline that is present on the first poster: "My mom became a crater."
Those who have experienced Kojima's post-apocalyptic world will know only too well how explosive voidouts caused by dead bodies can cause ruinous damage to the environment. Attack on Titan director Takayuki Sano is the one entrusted with bringing it all to life.
A Death Stranding live-action movie is also in the works, while Kojima is also busy on the gaming side with two new Kojima Productions titles: Physint and O.D.
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The Death Stranding anime comes off the back of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2, which also enriched its world in a standalone story away from the main game.
We'll hopefully have more on the Death Stranding anime very soon. In the meantime, check out the other new anime coming your way next year.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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