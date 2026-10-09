Ghost of Tsushima anime arrives in 2028 as OG game actor joins cast

The upcoming Ghost of Tsushima anime has received a disappointing release date update alongside news of new cast and behind-the-scenes arrivals.
At New York Comic Con, Crunchyroll revealed that Ghost of Tsushima Legends is now set for 2028, a slight pushback from its original 2027 window.
Two actors, Mayumi Skco and Shinya Fukumatsu, were also confirmed to join the cast. If you've played Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese, you may recognize Saco's voice – she portrayed turncoat villain Tomoe in 2020's Ghost of Tsushima game. It is unknown who the pair will be portraying in Legends, however.
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Ghost of Tsushima is a 2020 open world adventure charting the revenge journey of Jin Sakai on the Japanese island of Tsushima during feudal times. It was followed up in 2024 by Ghost of Yotei, offering players a new quest as the katana-wielding Atsu hunted down the fearsome Yotei Six after the murder of her parents.
In truth, we probably should have expected the delay. We've heard precious little about Ghost of Tsushima Legends since its announcement way back in January 2025.
"The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking," Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini, said at the time in a statement.
PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash added, "Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series."
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Ghost of Tsushima Legends will be directed by Star Wars Visions' Takanobu Mizuno.
For more, discover what else is on the way in our complete guide to new anime.