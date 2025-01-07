Ghost of Tsushima anime adaptation is in the works from Demon Slayer studio and Star Wars Visions creatives

Ghost of Tsushima is set to be adapted into an anime series, although we'll have to wait a little bit to watch it. The adaptation of Sucker Punch Productions' award-winning game will premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2027.

The streaming service has announced that the production is already in the works with Aniplex (the studio behind successful anime series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Solo Leveling) and PlayStation Productions.

"The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking," said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll, in a statement.

Released in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima is an open-world action-adventure game set in feudal Japan. The game has been praised for its incredible visuals and powerful storytelling, selling over 13 million copies globally. Its Legends cooperative multiplayer experience, which will also be part of the anime adaptation, is inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology.

Director Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars: Visions) will helm the adaptation with Gen Urobuchi for story composition, and animation by Kamikaze Douga (Batman Ninja). The rest of the creative team and voice cast, as well as further details about the plot, is yet to be announced.

This project also marks the first ever anime adaptation of PlayStation Productions. "Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series," said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.

Don't forget to check our list of every upcoming video game movie adaptation.