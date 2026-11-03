Cyberpunk 2077's canon ending was kept deliberately vague in Edgerunners 2, but may be revealed in "comic books and other stuff"

He continued, "But also the dialogue that they're having there is, I think, very important. So yeah, it's left for interpretation."
That fence-sitting also bled into Edgerunners not deciding on a Cyberpunk 2077 canon ending, despite being set in 2078 according to CD Projekt Red loremaster Patrick Mills. Instead, it was kept deliberately vague so that each option chosen by the player V while preparing to assault Arasaka HQ was viable.
"It's not like super abstract, but also, we don't want to set a canon ending," Sztybor said. So there were a lot of conversations again with the lore team to see what we can do to somehow satisfy all the endings, and what will be the state of the world after the game."
Sztybor also added, intriguingly, that they will "probably reveal the state of the world in more comic books and other stuff."
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"So there are discussions. There are discussions, but we are not setting one kind of ending."
CD Projekt Red does draw the line somewhere, however. As revealed during its recent REDStreams event discussing Edgerunners 2, animation studio Studio Trigger wanted to raze Night City to the ground – a request that was swiftly denied.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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