CD Projekt Red says it "tries really hard not to say no" to ideas, but drew the line at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners studio's request to destroy Night City

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CD Projekt Red turned down a surprising Edgerunners suggestion from Studio Trigger

Talia in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
(Image credit: Netflix/CD Projekt Red)
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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners showrunner Bartosz Sztybor and executive producer Saya Elder has revealed more about navigating Cyberpunk 2077's established lore in the anime during an appearance on CD Projekt Red's REDstream.

In the discussion on canon, Elder began, "Studio Trigger is really enthusiastic and passionate about incorporating Cyberpunk lore into the show."

Sztybor said, "There are situations where Studio Trigger comes to us with an idea and [we respond], 'No, I think that's lore-breaking.' Then Patrick Mills thinks about it and says, 'This is weird, but maybe we can do something else… and this would work.'"

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"We try really hard not to say no to ideas," Elder added. "We try to be more 'Yes, and' people. But a lot of ideas are so difficult to incorporate into the original lore."

Sztybor also confirmed Studio Trigger would really try and push its luck by breaking the "first rule" of Cyberpunk lore and razing Night City to the ground.

"Always with Studio Trigger, it's, 'Can we destroy Arasaka and Night City?' [Edgerunners 2], it's the same. First week of working: 'So, can we now destroy Night City and Arasaka?'

As per the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 synopsis, the Studio Trigger-animated series "pulls you back into Night City, where lives become entangled to the extreme. Weak, a washed-up cyberpunk legend, is now forced to live without chrome as he searches for a sense of purpose in a world that’s passed him by. Meanwhile, the deadly nomad D sets out on a path to revenge that brings him close to corpo secrets never meant to be found."

To coincide with the release, the Cyberpunk 2077 2.5 update featured an Edgerunners 2-related quest, as well as giving players the ability to dual-wield weapons. Nova.

Sztybor has been refreshingly open about Edgerunners 2 so far, even noting that he has felt the tide turn as fans label it the "superior" season compared to the beloved first season.

But even with the twin successes of Edgerunners, there is no guarantee of a third season.

Indeed, Sztybor has admitted that a "perfect story" would need to be formulated before production could even begin on the project.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now streaming on Netflix.

If you've already tackled Night City's latest story, we have a breakdown of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 ending.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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