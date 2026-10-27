Don't hold your breath for a sequel to the Meta Quest 3 and 3S anytime soon, as Zuckerberg reiterates "we are changing our approach to VR"

It's been an open secret for some time now that Meta has been making a startling loss on its Quest VR headsets, but in a Q3 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has addressed the situation directly. After Meta Connect last month, when the brand's new VR Glasses were revealed, it seemed to all but confirm that the Quest headsets wouldn't be seeing a direct sequel anytime soon.
"I also shared at Connect that we are changing our approach to virtual reality to only ship new devices when we have major breakthroughs like we had with the Meta VR Glasses this year", said Zuckerberg. "Which of course are the first VR experience ever in a pair of glasses.
"I continue to believe that the path to delivering the holographics experience of bringing together the physical and digital worlds in everyday glasses will come through VR first, but we will pace this aspect of our investment more to focus on delivering personal super intelligence first."
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
For context, Steam Frame has now launched to the tune of $1,000+, which offers a fairly similar experience to Meta's devices. Other headset manufacturers are clearly unwilling to compete with Meta's more affordable pricing due to the losses they're creating, but it seems there are fewer and fewer names in the market each time we look.
"Our work on personal superintelligence is now also the focus of Reality Labs. Muse is coming to Meta Glasses starting next month, and that will be an important step towards this," continued Zuckerberg as he pointed toward the future of Reality Labs.
"People already love many features of the glasses already -- music, calling, capturing moments, 4 hearing assistance, and more -- but over time we expect Muse and having your personal superintelligence with you throughout the day will be the most important part of the experience".
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.