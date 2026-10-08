Venturing into The Witcher 3 Remastered? Join the GamesRadar+ RPG Club and play along with us!

Welcome to the RPG Club, a month-long adventure through one unforgettable role-playing game. Over the next four weeks, we'll be exploring CD Projekt Red's gorgeous new remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the undefeated best RPGs of the last two decades.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Remastered is finally here, with all the weighty choices and dynamic third-person combat you know and love from the 2015 original (with a few adjustments). But what's actually new in the remaster, and are the chances all that noticeable? That's what this month's RPG Club is intent on discovering. From the bitesized tutorial town of White Orchard to the bustling streets of Oxenfurt, the RPG experts of GamesRadar+ are here to walk you through their favorite Witcher 3 missions across four weekly articles, examining how the latest enhancements measure up against the fondness of memory and the game's own legacy.
Below you'll find your Quest Log, which explains the rules for this month's playthrough. Each week will see a new writer focusing on a standout mission, from the most famous ones to those you might have missed in your own past playthroughs. We invite you to join us on The Path and share your own experiences, good or bad, as you explore The Continent alongside us. Do you love the new skill tree? Have you run into any performance issues? We need all the details, so be sure to weigh in down in the comments section each week!
Whether this is your first time with The Witcher 3 or your eighth with an entirely new build, RPG Club is your place to celebrate everything that makes these games and this genre so special.
Our first host for this month's RPG Club is Jasmine Gould-Wilson, kicking us off in the starter town of White Orchard. With one 140-hour Witcher 3 playthrough under her belt and countless other half-finished attempts, she is determined to rediscover the enthralling magic that got her so invested in this RPG series in the first place.
The Witcher 3 has become one of Jasmine's key beats, having written countless features for GamesRadar+ on all of her favorite moments from blistering boss fights to the politics of love (note: Team Yen forever). This time around, she can't wait to dive back into The Continent and finally understand the skill tree now that it's been reworked – and maybe she'll stop to watch a few sunsets over Velen.
This week's big question
RPG Masterclass
Want to dive deeper into RPGs? Then here's a selection of articles designed to help you discover new games to play and gain a new appreciate of the genre.
Keen to jump into The Witcher 3 for the first time but don't know where to begin? The Remastered version is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X as a free download for all current owners, and has replaced the default version sold via all qualifying platforms. Here's some essential guides to help get you started:
Grab any great clips during your return to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? Don't forget to submit them to GamesRadar+ Replay. Not only will this give you an opportunity to share your gaming highlights with the GR+ Community, but the best clip of the month wins a $250/£250 Amazon voucher too.
Think of this page as the regular hangout spot for the RPG Club in October. We want to hear your thoughts, we want you to share your stories, and we want you to come back each week as we delve into The Witcher 3 together.
Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.
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