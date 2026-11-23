Former Dragon Age lead Mark Darrah says poor management from EA led to BioWare's was shutdown.
Mass Effect and Dragon Age makerBioWare was shut down by EA shortly after the publisher was acquired by a group of private investors. The studio – while beloved for its legendary RPGs across a 30-year history – had faced a ton of issues over its final few years with high-profile titles like Mass Effect: Andromeda, Anthem, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard failing to impress fans. Some pointed fingers at the studio itself for its demise.
Speaking to Pembridge (via PC Gamer) Darrah recalls an unnamed person's read on the situation: "EA doesn't shoot you, it puts a gun on the table and then comes in everyday and asks you if you'll shoot yourself."
He adds, "they just keep coming in over and over until eventually you just are like 'Ugh, fine. Just stop bugging me about it, I'll do it,'" in regards to EA's approach to BioWare.
"The reality is that EA can legitimately say 'we didn't make BioWare do this, they chose to do this,'" Darrah explains, "but if you dig underneath that statement the reality is that the options on the table were all terrible. We chose the least terrible of the options."
He points to BioWare's pivot to the Frostbite engine, Dragon Age 2's breakneck development cycle, and the whole situation with Anthem as things that were brought about by pressure from EA.
"They basically said [you] got to hit your financials. So what are you going to do?" Darrah adds, "Did they make us make Dragon Age 2? No. But they made us do something."
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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