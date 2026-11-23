It's good to be reminded from time to time about what the upper echelons of society really think. Dario Amodei, the CEO and co-founder of Claude provider Anthropic, for instance, reportedly believed video games could help soothe the unemployed after their jobs are taken away by artificial intelligence.
This comes from a profile of him and his sister, and fellow Anthropic co-founder, Daniela Amodei in the Wall Street Journal. According to the outlet, Amodei expressed belief in the power of games during his time at OpenAI, where he was vice president of research.
Seemingly aware that the technology the company was creating could increase general unemployment levels, and perhaps lead to more political upheaval, he reportedly said immersive games could help soothe the population and ease tensions. This came amid wider discussions with his co-workers, apparently, and I can only imagine what those conversations looked and sounded like given this sample.
Culture tends to become emboldened amid hardship. People look for escapism, inspiration, and ways to express themselves and such. Games are no exception, and regular Steam sales and services like PS Plus and Game Pass mean it's never been more convenient to dig into a good first-person shooter or role-playing-game.
But from the sound of the report on Amodei, his suggestion was more about the medium as a pacifier. As in, it'll be a compelling distraction for people who find themselves on an endless job hunt and are otherwise grossly displeased by what's going on economically.
The veracity of this claim depends on how much you trust the reporting, but none of it sounds surprising. But as good as GTA 6 happens to be, it's hard to distract from the weight of financial anxiety and endless searching for employment; I say that from experience.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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