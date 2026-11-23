Mandy's time at the top is already over. As more GTA 6 players delve into the depths of Leonida, the object of their collective affections has shifted toward a certain tattooed bar-person you find in chapter 2.
I am, of course, referring to Vicki, whom you meet when Lucia is looking for pain meds to help out a worn-down Jason. She works in Delights Cabaret, and between her goth and alternative fashion sense and the performance of Taryn Manning behind the character, Vicki's leaving quite an impression on the collective Grand Theft Auto 6 community.
"I just got to the part where she's introduced and she's just so cute, and I think Taryn Manning does a great job as her VA!" reads a top comment on a Reddit thread dedicated to worshipping the digital ground Vicki walks on. "We love our swamp goth," another astutely writes.
She's the object of many such posts on r/GTA, and I anticipate there'll be many more to come in the weeks ahead. Similar to Mandy, the adulation ranges from polite, respectful enjoyment of a well-written and entertaining character to outright thirst.
In the interest of keeping things safe for work, I won't delve into the latter, but you can imagine how the latter is manifesting. Regardless of how or why it's happening, people are gravitating toward the game's co-stars, making it clear Rockstar's managed to construct a memorable cast, at the very least.
Rankings are starting to go around, comparing Mandy, Vicki, and Lucia. Such things are all in the eye of the beholder, but if you enjoy loud music, tattoos and wardrobes full of various shades of black, I think I know where your bias lies.
"Mandy walked so Vicki could collect the simps," comments one Twitter user. Neither seems short of any admirers at present. Pray for whomever has to compete for people's affections next.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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