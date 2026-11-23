The biggest game of the year and the biggest superhero team-up of the year collide as Marvel's Shang-Chi star Simu Liu uses GTA 6 to promote Avengers: Doomsday.
Over on Twitter, Liu shared a mock screengrab of the new game on Twitter, which reads, "Lucia will appreciate this: Buy tickets for Avengers: Doomsday." Well, we better do what she says and preorder tickets right now. Check out the post below.
There is some confusion as to whether this is a real screenshot. However, it looks like the graphic was made by artist Rafael Caban, who is taking a break from Doomsday art to play GTA 6. The mock-up replicates optional tasks that players can choose to complete when they play as Jason. Completed tasks boost your relationship rating with Lucia. The way your relationship pans out affects the overall story.
Doomsday is set to follow "courageous teams from three universes" who must band together to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The synopsis continues, "Their choices and actions in this crucial moment will lay the foundation for the future of the Multiverse." Alongside Liu, the movie also stars Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, the Thunderbolts, a bunch of the original Fox-era X-Men, the Wakandans, and more,
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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