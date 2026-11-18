GTA 6 cheats are here to let you cause the maximum amount of chaos possible in Leonida. Whether you're looking to raise up your Wanted Level and unlock infinite ammo just to see what happens, or testing out some base jump locations with no fall damage, cheats in Grand Theft Auto 6 are what you're looking for.
A total of 61 GTA 6 cheats are available for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but you won't be able to use any of them right from the beginning of your adventures in Vice City. You need to fully complete Jason and Lucia's main story for cheat codes in GTA 6 to even activate, and from there you have to complete a series of challenges to unlock the codes themselves. It's a lot of work to go through in GTA 6, but trust me, it's worth it in the end.
As expected, once you have activated a cheat in GTA 6 all Trophies or Achievements are disabled for the duration of the play session – the ability to save the game will be disabled too. But with all of that out of the way, here are the GTA 6 cheats we have found so far.
This guide is in-progress and will be updated as more GTA 6 cheat codes are unlocked.
GTA 6 cheats are only accessible after you complete all of the main missions. Once you've wrapped up Jason and Lucia's story, open the main menu with the touchpad or menu button and then press R1/RB to navigate to the Progress tab. In there you'll find a new option for Cheats in GTA 6 that wasn't there before.
GTA 6 cheats will not work until you have completed Jason and Lucia's story, regardless of whether you know the code already.
How to use cheats in GTA 6
Using Grand Theft Auto 6 cheats is easy enough. While you're in free-roam, all you have to do is press Up on the D-pad to pull out your phone. From that main phone screen, you then need to hold L1/LB and R1/RB together at the same time, before inputting the relevant GTA 6 cheat code with the D-pad to activate it.
GTA 6 Player Cheat Codes
$250,000 Instantly gives you $250,000. To unlock: Complete the story. To activate on D-pad: Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right
Drunk Instantly makes you and your partner drunk. To unlock: Spend $2,500 on alcohol. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Raise Heat Level Raises your level of heat across the map. To unlock: Lose a 3-star GTA 6 Wanted Level 25 times. To activate on D-pad: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up
Raise Wanted Level Raises your Wanted Level across the map. To unlock: Lose a 3-star Wanted Level 50 times. To activate on D-pad: Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up
Unlimited Focus Focus never runs out. To unlock: Complete the story. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right
No Fall Damage You are immune to fall damage. To unlock: Survive a freefall from 40 feet 20 times. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Parachute Unlocks a parachute to your loadout. To unlock: Complete 50 skydives or base jumps from 300 feet or higher. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Body Armor Adds body armor to your loadout. To unlock: Complete 100 workouts. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down
Repair Vehicle Fully repairs your current vehicle. To unlock: Get 1st place in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club, and Boone Speedway. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Unlimited Nitrous Nitrous and fuel never runs out on vehicles. To unlock: Complete 50 stunt jumps. To activate on D-pad: TBC
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GTA 6 Combat Cheat Codes
Max Ammo Fills all ammo to maximum. To unlock: Win 25 Bronze medals or higher at shooting ranges. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left
Infinite Ammo Ammo never runs out. To unlock: Win 25 Silver medals or higher at shooting ranges. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down
No Reload Ammo never runs out with no need to reload. To unlock: Win 25 Gold medals at shooting ranges. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up
All Explosive Weapons Adds all explosive weapons to your loadout with full ammo. To unlock: Throw 100 grenades. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Incendiary Ammo All ammo is incendiary. To unlock: Burn 100 enemies with fire damage. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Exploding Bottles All bottles explode when damaged. To unlock: Throw 100 molotovs. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Explosive Shotgun Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw to your loadout that fires explosive shells. To unlock: Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hauners H-AT Adds a Hauners H-AT to your loadout. To unlock: Blow up 100 vehicles. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Attack Force Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact. To unlock: Complete the story. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down
Exploding Balls Sports balls explode on impact. To unlock: Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right
Vehicle Force Vehicle collisions launch targets. To unlock: Kill 25 enemies (or civilians) with a vehicle. To activate on D-pad: Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down
GTA 6 Environment Cheat Codes
Move Time Forward Moves the time of day forward. To unlock: Find 10 collectible watches. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Pause Time of Day Pauses the current time of day. To unlock: Find 20 collectible watches. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Cycle Weather Adjusts the weather conditions. To unlock: Reveal the entire map. To activate on D-pad: Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right
GTA 6 Vehicle Cheat Codes
Interstate Ambulance Spawns an Interstate Ambulance. To unlock: Discover the Interstate Ambulance in the Progress menu. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Airboat 09 Spawns an Airboat 09. To unlock: Complete 5 survival challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Bravado Banshee Spawns a Bravado Banshee. To unlock: Complete all combat challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Tuff BMX Spawns a tuff BMX. To unlock: Complete 5 fitness challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Maibatsu Boomazoom Spawns a Maibatsu Boomazoom at your current location. To unlock: Complete 5 shopping challenges. To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left
Nagasaki Carbon RS Spawns a Nagasaki Carbon RS. To unlock: Complete all exploration challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
'65 Vapid Dominator Spawns a '65 Vapid Dominator. To unlock: Complete all fitness challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Progen Emerus Spawns a Progen Emerus. To unlock: Complete all vehicle challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Inflatable Flamingo Spawns an Inflatable Flamingo. To unlock: Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos. To activate on D-pad: TBC
MTL Pumper Spawns an MTL Pumper. To unlock: Discover the MTL Pumper in the Progress menu. To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up
Vapid Stainer G2 Taxi Spawns a Vapid Stainer G2 Taxi. To unlock: Complete 5 sports challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hauners P-996 Lazer Spawns a Hauners P-996 Lazer. To unlock: Complete all challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
HVY Bulldozer Spawns an HVY Bulldozer. To unlock: Discover the HVY Bulldozer in the Progress menu. To activate on D-pad: Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down
Lapwing Mallard Spawns a Lapwing Mallard. To unlock: Complete 5 vehicle challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Brimstone Golfer Spawns a Brimstone Golfer. To unlock: Complete all sports challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hauners Rhino Tank Spawns a Hauners Rhino Tank. To unlock: Complete all survival challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Maibatsu Sanchez Spawns a Maibatsu Sanchez. To Unlock: Complete 5 criminal challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Nagasaki Sea Sparrow Spawns a Nagasaki Sea Sparrow. To unlock: Complete 5 exploration challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Speeder 700 GT Spawns a Speeder 700 GT. To unlock: Complete 5 combat challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Truffade Thrax Spawns a Truffade Thrax. To unlock: Complete all shopping challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Western Zombie Bobber Spawns a Western Zombie Bobber. To unlock: Complete all criminal challenges. To activate on D-pad: TBC
GTA 6 Screen Filters Cheat Codes
Golden Hour Applies a golden filter with a widescreen aspect ratio. To unlock: Spend 4 hours holding hands. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Powdered Sugar Turns the world white with sparkling highlights. To unlock: Scan all space debris with WAiNK. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Pinhole Applies a pinhole camera filter. To unlock: Clear 25 gang operations with your partner. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Neon Jungle Applies neon highlights to the world. To unlock: Discover all 16 Girlypop Vehicles. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Yesteryear Applies a black & white CRT TV filter. To unlock: Discover the Ridgway. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Cataclysm Fills the world with murky smoke. To unlock: Discover Martha's Vamos in the Progress menu. To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right
Videotape Applies a videotape-style filter. To unlock: Complete 50 activities with your partner. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Dark Mirror Flips the world upside down and turns it black. To unlock: Make $500,000 selling vehicles. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Migraine Applies a blurred, distorted filter. To unlock: Survive 6 minutes with a 6-star Wanted Level. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Dollhouse Applies a vivid filter with a narrow aspect ratio. To unlock: Spend 8 hours with your partner. To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right
Bubblegum Turns the world purple and yellow with sparkling highlights. To unlock: Find all 24 collectible cards for the Vice City Flamingos. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Fast Forward Applies a motion blur and accelerates cloud movements. To unlock: Complete 50 meditations. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Fisheye Applies a fisheye filter. To unlock: Catch 100 fish. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Faded Glory Applies a color CRT TV filter. To unlock: Rob 50 stores with your partner. To activate on D-pad: Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right
Pixel Art Applies a pixelated filter. To unlock: Make $250,000 selling collectibles. To activate on D-pad: TBC
Hellscape Turns the world red and orange with a heat haze. To unlock: Steal 100 cop vehicles. To activate on D-pad: TBC
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