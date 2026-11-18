If you're wondering about GTA 6 online or multiplayer functionality at launch, the answer is currently no. Rockstar's latest will be a solo venture for the time being – meaning no GTA 6 Online or GTA 6 multiplayer mode in the immediate future.
That might be a bummer for anyone who had hoped to explore Jason and Lucia's slice of crime-ridden GTA 6 paradise with a player two in tow, let alone the GTA Online community. But if you read our Editor-In-Chief's glowing GTA 6 review while bemoaning the lack of online functionality, fear not: you might not be disappointed for long. Here's everything I've managed to dig up so far on the state of GTA 6 Online, from when we can hope to see it to whether it actually exists at all.
Rockstar has stated that GTA 6 is a single-player game, but with two protagonists and "join:Session" being among the inactive multiplayer codes, it begs the question of what GTA 6 Online could actually look like – and whether a GTA 6 multiplayer campaign mode is on the cards after all. For now, though, we'll have to go at the mean streets of Vice City on our own. Race you to the beach!
Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.
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