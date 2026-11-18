If you're wondering about GTA 6 online or multiplayer functionality at launch, the answer is currently no. Rockstar's latest will be a solo venture for the time being – meaning no GTA 6 Online or GTA 6 multiplayer mode in the immediate future.

That might be a bummer for anyone who had hoped to explore Jason and Lucia's slice of crime-ridden GTA 6 paradise with a player two in tow, let alone the GTA Online community. But if you read our Editor-In-Chief's glowing GTA 6 review while bemoaning the lack of online functionality, fear not: you might not be disappointed for long. Here's everything I've managed to dig up so far on the state of GTA 6 Online, from when we can hope to see it to whether it actually exists at all.

Where is GTA 6 Online? GTA 6 Online will not be part of the game's launch. Given the immense popularity of the online multiplayer entity, though, its existence is all but guaranteed. Rockstar has officially renewed its ownership of the GTA 6 and Vice City Online domains , with PlayStation Game Size on Twitter confirming that an inactive multiplayer component is coded into the game files . Rumors and file-rummaging can't tell us exactly when GTA 6 Online will come, but these findings strongly suggest that online multiplayer fans have something to look forward to.



Rockstar has stated that GTA 6 is a single-player game, but with two protagonists and "join:Session" being among the inactive multiplayer codes, it begs the question of what GTA 6 Online could actually look like – and whether a GTA 6 multiplayer campaign mode is on the cards after all. For now, though, we'll have to go at the mean streets of Vice City on our own. Race you to the beach!

Here's everything you need to know about GTA 6 before diving in.

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