GTA 6 and Vice City Online domains renewed by Rockstar's publisher

GTA 6 rumours are once again swirling as two key domain names have been renewed by Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's publishing parent.

As spotted by a user on Reddit, the company has renewed its ownership of the gtavicecityonline.com domain name, alongside that of gtavi.com.

While its standard practice for publishers to renew domains that it may have no intention of ever using, you can understand why the Grand Theft Auto fanbase has glommed onto this with anticipation.

The idea of a new online GTA game taking place in one of its most infamous settings, Vice City (which is based off of the real life city of Miami, Florida) is certainly exciting, and while recent reports suggest GTA 6 is a long ways off, that doesn't count out the possibility of a huge expansion for GTA Online in the near future.

Indeed, with the advent of PS5 and Xbox Series X upon us, it's possible that Rockstar has a few surprises in store for the early years of next-gen gaming, especially as GTA 5 has already been confirmed as a 2021 release for those platforms.

Again, it's best to take these domain updates with plenty of salt. It could be nothing. It could be something. Either way, we probably won't know until Rockstar makes an official announcement for itself.

