It's only natural that people are looking for a way to play GTA 6 early, as anticipation has hit an all-time high following over a decade of waiting for the next instalment in the series. While the general rule is that GTA 6 will launch at midnight local time on November 19, 2026, there is a classic workaround that means Xbox players can technically get a head start by changing the location setting on their consoles. To find out more, this is how to play GTA 6 early using the New Zealand trick.
How to use the New Zealand trick to play GTA 6 early
The GTA 6 release time has been officially set to midnight local time in your region on Thursday, November 19, and while this is locked to the location setting of your PSN account on PS5 due to PlayStation's regional stores, things are a little more 'flexible' on Xbox due to the single global store set up. This means that wherever you are based, you can use a well-known loophole to change your Xbox location and get access early.
To use the New Zealand trick to play GTA 6 early on Xbox, all you need to do is follow these steps:
Open the Settings menu
Choose System
Select Language and Location
Switch the location tab to New Zealand
Use the Restart Now button to reboot your console with the region setting changed
Make sure you've completed your preorder before adjusting this setting, or you'll be presented with the price in NZ dollars and will be unlikely to complete payment in that currency.
If you use this trick to set your Xbox to the New Zealand region, you'll be able to start playing GTA 6 early at the following times:
Wednesday, November 18:
US West Coast – 3am PST
US East Coast – 6am EST
UK – 11am GMT
Central Europe – 12pm CET
Eastern Australia – 10pm AEDT
Thursday, November 19:
New Zealand – 12am NZDT
Bear in mind that using the method technically violates the terms and conditions of your Xbox account, however the New Zealand trick is widely known and is often used by players to gain early access without any negative consequences. Just make sure that you've completed the GTA 6 preload before the equivalent to midnight New Zealand time rolls around in your region, as with up to 212GB of data required you won't be downloading that GTA 6 GB size at the last minute!
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There is a way to avoid the whole download process by streaming it via Xbox Cloud Gaming, which you can even use to play GTA 6 on Xbox One!
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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