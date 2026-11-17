GTA 6 isn't even out yet, but it's been estimated that Rockstar's next game has already surpassed $1.45 billion in revenue, with almost 15 million copies sold via pre-orders.
That's according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, whose latest sales tracker estimates – updated yesterday – continue to put PS5 pre-orders well ahead of Xbox Series X|S, with sales for Sony's console thought to account for 74% of the lot, at 11.13 million copies. Between both platforms, Sensor Tower estimates 14.94 million units have been sold.
What's more, as of November 10, Sensor Tower estimated that a whopping 87% of all GTA 6 pre-orders were for the more expensive Ultimate Edition. As a reminder of the different GTA 6 versions, the Standard Edition is $80, while the Ultimate Edition comes in at $100, the price everyone was so worried about before pre-orders were announced. For your extra $20, you get some unique cars and several exclusive shops, among other things – I imagine those shops may have been the selling point for many, given that you're literally missing out on content otherwise.
To an extent, I'd imagine a bit of a 'go big or go home' mindset might apply here, too. After all, we've been waiting 13 years since the last game in the series, so a lot of people are just going to want the, well, ultimate experience. It's this sort of thinking that could get you to spend $400 on a box of mostly expensive tat, though, so be careful with that.
Anyway, there was never any doubt GTA 6 sales would be massive, but it'll be interesting to see exactly where they land at and after launch. Sony and Microsoft have already announced that it's the most pre-ordered game of all time on their respective digital storefronts, and there are still a couple of days to go until release. According to Sensor Tower, though, the biggest spike in pre-orders came right after the release of Netflix's Extended Look – sales rose 6x compared to the previous tracked day, with August 28 (the day after the premiere) thought to have brought in around $16.3 million in revenue. So, it sounds like most people were already sold once they got a proper look at the gameplay footage.
GTA 6 preloads are already live, so if you've pre-ordered the digital version – or the code-in-a-box release, if you have yours – you can start getting it downloaded now so you're ready for launch on November 19.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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