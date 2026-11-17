In just over one year, we will see original Lord of the Rings stars Andy Serkis, Elijah Wood, and Ian McKellen reunite in The Hunt for Gollum. However, despite now thinking of the original cast as family, Serkis didn't always feel at home in Middle-earth.
In an interview with Radio Times, Serkis revealed that at the beginning of filming Peter Jackson's trilogy, he often felt "lonely" and like "an outsider” on set. "Everyone else had already been out in New Zealand for months before I arrived. They’d already bonded. So there was a sense of separation between them and me," said Serkis.
The Smeagol star said he and hobbit actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin had a bit of a tiff at one point. "It wasn’t really a falling-out," said Serkis, "Well, it was a falling-out. Because of the new way we were using motion capture to film Gollum, when we were shooting scenes together, they were treating them almost like a rehearsal. So there were harsh words. But once we understood each other, we were golden."
Serkis was introduced as the cave dweller in 2001's The Fellowship of the Ring, before returning to the character in The Two Towers, The Return of the King, and in The Hobbit prequels. However, due to Serkis playing a goblin of sorts, Gollum was created via motion capture, meaning Serkis was on set wearing an optical suit. This kind of technology was pretty new at the time, which explains Wood and Astin reaction.
That is all water under the bridge now, as Serkis, Wood, and Gandalf star McKellan are back together to make The Hunt for Gollum. "It’s like family," said Serkis. Wood shares the feeling, as earlier this year he told GamesRadar+, "It's sort of like getting the band back together… It feels like a family reunion. My part to play is relatively small, but I'm just excited to go back and spend some time in New Zealand and see old friends."
The Hunt for Gollum takes place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, before Frodo and the Fellowship start their quest to destroy the One Ring. Serkis confirmed that the movie is "over a week away from starting principal photography," adding that Aragorn actor Jamie Dornan has touched down in New Zealand, with fellow newcomer Kate Winslet also on the way.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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